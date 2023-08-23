When you're looking for a tasty treat but also want healthy superfoods to fuel your body, Soho's got you covered. We took a friend who had no idea what spirulina or blue algae were until she tried them in a smoothie here — she's a convert! And who knew dates would be such a delicious addition to a drink? The flavor combinations are a big step up from the menu at any big chain smoothie joint. Highly recommended: the Purple Haze smoothie.

