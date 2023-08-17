Picture this: We stumbled into the Axe Trap for a semi-aggro Valentine's date night, but we were shocked to find that the star of the show was the food — catch us still dreaming about "The 2600" (a six-ounce Prime Angus filet mignon covered in caramelized gorgonzola, nestled inside a warm brioche bun). Not only can you live out your Viking/Valkyrie dreams by hurling weapons at targets, you can venture over to the slightly less-violent side, The Trap, for some swanky ambience and excellent craft cocktails. Bonus points for the real heads: It's located on Lee Road in Winter Park where the Booby Trap was once upon a time.

theaxetrap.com