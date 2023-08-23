Camille is already poised to be the best restaurant opening of the year, so it's no surprise chef Tung Phan's French-Vietnamese tasting menu concept in Baldwin Park serves the best tasting menu dish we've had this year. His chim cút features Manchester Farms quail brined in lemongrass for 24 hours, then air-dried for two days before being stuffed with Vietnamese broken rice. It's served with a scallion and ginger puree with pickled ramps and confit of quail leg. Like most everything Phan serves, it's superb.
