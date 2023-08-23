With the downtown Winter Park location now closed for good, the Oviedo original is your only option to partake of the Sushi Pop way of doing a happy hour. It's worth the extra minutes' drive, as everything that was good about the brand has settled neatly into its flagship spot: The service is attentive, the ambience is cozy (in a Sailor Moon kind of way) and the specialty rolls are as delicious as they are affordable. We particularly recommend the Coco Roll, a scrumptious concoction of tempura shrimp, avocado, Kewpie mayo, toasted coconut and honey kabayaki. Hey, wasn't Honey Kabayaki the villain in Season 4 of Sailor Moon? Extra points for synergy.

