Serving Turkish & Mediterranean food is their specialty, but service is where they really knock you off your beautifully hand-stitched cushion. This unassuming little blue and white building may not look like much from the outside, but once you walk through the door you are transported to what feels like a family home in Turkey. Bright and bold colors intertwine with aromatic scents lingering through the room — all signs pointing to a meal you'll never forget. If you take the time to chat with your server, Michele, or Chef Z (the brains and brawn behind the whole operation), there's a good chance you'll end up leaving dinner stuffed beyond belief from goodies they've brought out for you to try, and with a feeling of intense gratitude and wanderlust.

