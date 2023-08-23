Walk into the Dough Show near UCF and you'll be greeted by a mesmerizing performance from Alexandrian pastry maestro Ahmed Hamam. The man is the Egyptian equivalent of a pizzaiolo — not of pizza dough, mind you, but of delicate feteer meshaltet, or feteer, as it's commonly known. Hamam works, stretches and pounds the gossamer-thin dough before theatrically swirling the pastry disc around his head numerous times, all the while twirling in circular fashion himself. And then, like all shows, this dough show comes to an end: It's slammed back onto the quartz counter, given a few open-handed slaps, then filled with toppings like house-brined and cured pastrami and Kiri cheese before being folded, crimped, inverted and placed into a 600-degree oven for a few minutes until baked through. Encores are welcomed.

