Some of the best coffee in the world is served here (and at their East End Market counter) by friendly, knowledgeable and generous baristas, making regular visits to this coffee shop an easy choice. More than a coffee roaster, the Lineage family is curious about and committed to coffee: traveling to source their beans, creating literature on the culture and craft of coffee, and hosting Lineage Academy where patrons can practice the intricacies of espresso tasting.

lineageroasting.com