Whippoorwill and Easy Luck's "Wings Nights" summer series is one of our favorite places to get chicken wings minus the cluck. The crew of the dual-personality building (coffee on the left, beer on the right) does a lot of prep, sourcing their vegan protein from Dong A Co. Oriental Supermarket, making their sauces from scratch and grilling to order in their parking lot. They're known to get creative with the sauces, playing with rich flavors from around the world, and all for generous portions at reasonable prices. Whippoorwill & Easy Luck events also build community; they've mastered the mix of cozy backyard hang vibes combined with that bar where everyone knows your name. The food is delicious, the beer and wine plentiful, and the ratio of adult-children-puppies in attendance is peak perfection.
Whippoorwill Beer House & Package Store, whippoorwillbeerhouse.com; Easy Luck Coffee & Bodega, easyluckorlando.com
1st: Prato, prato-wp.com
2nd: Maxine's on Shine, maxinesonshine.com
3rd: The Strand, strandorlando.com
1st: Henry Moso, Kabooki, kabookisushi.com
2nd: Patrick Story, Hollerbach's German Restaurant, hollerbachs.com
3rd: Fabiano Olmo, Maxine's on Shine, facebook.com/chef.fabiano.olmo
1st: Maxine's on Shine, maxinesonshine.com
2nd: Prato, prato-wp.com
3rd: Gnarly Barley, thegnarlybarley.com
1st: Gideon's Bakehouse, gideonsbakehouse.com
2nd: Se7en Bites, se7enbites.com
3rd: The Glass Knife, theglassknife.com
1st: 4 Rivers Smokehouse, 4rsmokehouse.com
2nd: Pig Floyd's Urban BBQ, pigfloyds.com
3rd: Smoke and Donuts, smokeanddonuts.com
1st: DaJen Eats, dajeneats.com
2nd: Island Thyme Caribbean Grille, islandthymegrille.com
3rd: Singh's Roti Shop, instagram.com/singhsrotishopfl
1st: Hawkers Asian Street Food, eathawkers.com
2nd: Peter's Kitchen China Bistro, peterskitchencb.business.site
3rd: Taste of Chengdu, tasteofchengdufl.com
1st: Foxtail Coffee Co., foxtailcoffee.com
2nd: Lineage Coffee Roasting, lineageroasting.com
3rd: Drunken Monkey Coffee Bar, drunkenmonkeyorders.com
1st: TooJay's Deli, toojays.com
2nd: Linda's Winter Park Diner (closed), winterparkdiner.com
3rd: Shakers American Café, shakerscafe.com