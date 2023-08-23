Silly, fun, playful, goofy, weird, ironic, atonal: Karaoke, in theory, should be a good time for everyone, the furthest thing from a low-rent American Idol competition. Please, even if you can almost (emphasis on "almost") hit that high note in "I Will Always Love You," remember that you're still in a dive bar crooning through a cheap microphone to tinny backing tracks in front of Jello-shot drunkards from Winter and/or Audubon Park. And that's OK.

3001 Corrine Drive, bigdaddysorlando.com