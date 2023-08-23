The Renaissance Theatre Co. is where Orlando's musical theater community comes to play. The company has incredible original shows (and they pay their performers and employees at least $15 an hour). Every week at Musical Mondays you'll find live pianists, featured Broadway performers and incredible local talent taking the stage to belt out show tunes — even, on occasion, the catalog of legendary pop stars (shout out to Beyoncé night). There's also a full bar, and after the scheduled performers, the night shifts gears into open mic night where we all can live our wildest drama club kid dreams. Musical Mondays kick off every Monday at 7:30 p.m.; tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door.
Renaissance Theatre Co., 415 E. Princeton St., rentheatre.com
1st: Will's Pub, willspub.org
2nd: The Guesthouse, instagram.com/the_guesthouse
3rd: Wally's Bar and Liquors, wallysbarandliquors.com
1st: Otto's High Dive, ottoshd.com
2nd: Deadwords Brewing, deadwords.com
3rd: The Moderne, themodernebar.com
1st: Hourglass Brewing, hourglassbrewing.com
2nd: Lil Indie's, lilindies.org
3rd: Wally's Bar and Liquors, wallysbarandliquors.com
1st: Tia Devine at Southern Nights
2nd: Jen Harton at Lil Indie's
3rd: Melissa Fowler at Sunroom and Guesthouse
1st: Mathers Social Gathering, mathersorlando.com
2nd: The Courtesy, thecourtesybar.com
3rd: Tori Tori, toritoripub.com
1st: Fiddlers Green Irish Pub and Eatery, fiddlersgreen.pub
2nd: The Porch, theporchwinterpark.com
3rd: Knight Library, knightlibrary.com
1st: Crooked Can Brewing Co., crookedcan.com
2nd: Hourglass Brewing, hourglassbrewing.com
3rd: Sideward Brewing Co., sidewardbrewing.com
1st: Southern Nights, facebook.com/southernnightsorlando
2nd: Barbarella Orlando, facebook.com/barbarellaorlando
3rd: The Vanguard, thevanguard.live
1st: Wally's Bar and Liquors, wallysbarandliquors.com
2nd: Will's Pub, willspub.org
3rd: The Hideaway Bar, thehideawaybar.net