The Renaissance Theatre Co. is where Orlando's musical theater community comes to play. The company has incredible original shows (and they pay their performers and employees at least $15 an hour). Every week at Musical Mondays you'll find live pianists, featured Broadway performers and incredible local talent taking the stage to belt out show tunes — even, on occasion, the catalog of legendary pop stars (shout out to Beyoncé night). There's also a full bar, and after the scheduled performers, the night shifts gears into open mic night where we all can live our wildest drama club kid dreams. Musical Mondays kick off every Monday at 7:30 p.m.; tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door.

Renaissance Theatre Co., 415 E. Princeton St., rentheatre.com