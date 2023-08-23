Best Of 2023

Best Neighborhood Bar: Burton's Thornton Park

Best Neighborhood Bar
1st: Burton's Thornton Park, instagram.com/burtonsthorntonpark

2nd: The Hideaway Bar, thehideawaybar.net

3rd: Will's Pub, willspub.org

Best Bar Overall: Will's Pub

1st: Will's Pub, willspub.org

2nd: The Guesthouse, instagram.com/the_guesthouse

3rd: Wally's Bar and Liquors, wallysbarandliquors.com

Best New Bar: Otto's High Dive

1st: Otto's High Dive, ottoshd.com

2nd: Deadwords Brewing, deadwords.com

3rd: The Moderne, themodernebar.com

Best Bar Staff: Hourglass Brewing

1st: Hourglass Brewing, hourglassbrewing.com

2nd: Lil Indie's, lilindies.org

3rd: Wally's Bar and Liquors, wallysbarandliquors.com

Best Bartender: Tia Devine at Southern Nights

1st: Tia Devine at Southern Nights

2nd: Jen Harton at Lil Indie's

3rd: Melissa Fowler at Sunroom and Guesthouse

Best Cocktail Bar: Mathers Social Gathering

1st: Mathers Social Gathering, mathersorlando.com

2nd: The Courtesy, thecourtesybar.com

3rd: Tori Tori, toritoripub.com

Best College Bar: Fiddlers Green Irish Pub and Eatery

1st: Fiddlers Green Irish Pub and Eatery, fiddlersgreen.pub

2nd: The Porch, theporchwinterpark.com

3rd: Knight Library, knightlibrary.com

Best Craft Beer Bar: rooked Can Brewing Co.

1st: Crooked Can Brewing Co., crookedcan.com

2nd: Hourglass Brewing, hourglassbrewing.com

3rd: Sideward Brewing Co., sidewardbrewing.com

Best Dance Club: Southern Nights

1st: Southern Nights, facebook.com/southernnightsorlando

2nd: Barbarella Orlando, facebook.com/barbarellaorlando

3rd: The Vanguard, thevanguard.live

Best Dive Bar: Wally's Bar and Liquors

1st: Wally's Bar and Liquors, wallysbarandliquors.com

2nd: Will's Pub, willspub.org

3rd: The Hideaway Bar, thehideawaybar.net

