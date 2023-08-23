Twelve bucks for a five-piece vertical mimosa flight? Say less. For a sweet and swanky date or the poshest place for girls night, look no further than Brix & Mortar Urban Winery. With locations in both Sanford and Avalon Park, this modern take on a winery in the city brings together delicious wines, beers, seltzers, champagnes and light bites. Not only do these locations provide the perfect space for your happy hour or brunch brigade, they also offer an incredible venue for things like bridal and baby showers, engagement parties, and other festive gatherings. (thebestwineryever.com)