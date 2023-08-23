Coulrophobes, beware! In the heart of the Milk District, the Nook provides a cultural smorgasbord of events: Movie Trash's screenings of B-movies, Circuit Church's eclectic showcases of local electronic music, the chance for people to play their own records on Vinyl Night. The list goes on. But for clown enthusiasts — coulrophiles? — the calendar of cool and local performances and gatherings is mere distraction: The real action is happening behind the bar where a collection of clown statues stand and hang with all-knowing smirks, almost laughing at the bar-goers ordering from a wide variety of Florida beers, ciders and kombucha. Who knows, you might even find a clown serving your drinks.

2432 E. Robinson St., facebook.com/thenookonrobinson