Most people would be hard-pressed to rack up the accomplishments as an independent writer, director and producer that Clark Levi has amassed at the tender age of 24. There must have been some free lines of code in his LinkedIn profile, though, because he's additionally accepted the roles of development director at the Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival and producer of Beth Marshall Presents' Play in a Day (inheriting the latter position from Marshall herself, who recently relocated to Colorado). That's a lot of responsibility for somebody who'd still be a full six years away from being sent to Carousel if we were all living in Logan's Run. (We aren't — we think.) If anybody can make it all work, it's Levi, whose zeal for the theatrical arts is matched by his sophisticated communicative skills and his willingness to take a stand. The smart money says he rises to whatever challenge the creative community throws at him.

