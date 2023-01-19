Wrestlers Matt Cardona and Bryan Myers bring their 'Major Wrestling Figures Podcast' to Orlando for a live taping

Photo courtesy Major WF Podcast/Facebook

"The 40 Year Old Virgin ... that stigma was there for so long of that guy, that virgin, with all those action figures on display. But that's my house! I'm not a virgin!" When ripped pro-wrestler Matt Cardona proudly proclaims that, few will dare snicker.



The former (and perhaps future) WWE star balances his wrestling life with an increasingly obsessive hobby: collecting wrestling action figures. And he's turned it into a surprisingly compelling and wildly popular podcast with former-tag team partner Bryan Myers and "Smart" Mark Sterling,



"The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast." In between jokey macho posturing about "broskis" and PBR, the podcast is funny and personal with a deeply skewed and self-deprecating sense of humor. Besides, who doesn't like a good quest narrative? (In this case, for their "grail" action figures.) The trio return to the Tin Roof on Saturday afternoon for a live taping — promising special guests like — and it will get uproarious.



3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, Tin Roof, 8371 International Drive, majorwfpod.com, $35-$100.