By on Fri, Apr 7, 2023 at 4:59 pm

click to enlarge Win Taylor Swift tickets with Space Coast Credit Union's giveaway this weekend
Photo via Taylor Swift/Facebook

After the Ticketmaster apocalypse of a lifetime, one central Florida bank will add a little more anxiety to the Taylor Swift tour by hosting a ticket giveaway this weekend.

Space Coast Credit Union is teaming up with 107.1 A1A and 102.7 The Hitkicker to give away a pair of tickets to one of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stops in Tampa.

The event happens Saturday, April 8, at Space Coast Credit Union's Titusville branch, located at 1920 Cheney Highway. From 2 to 5 p.m., Swifties are invited to sign up for the ticket throwdown — and likely relive the feeling brought on by Ticketmaster exile.

Taylor Swift plays three shows at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium starting April 13. To win SCCU tickets, signees must be present at Saturday's event.

And while devoted fans wait for the fate of their Taylor Swift Florida week, there will be food trucks (Journeyman's Real Pit BBQ, 7 Brew, Smoothie Paradise) and entertainment in the form of radio personalities Tony Zazza and Eric Deniro.

So sign up, sing it out and may the odds be ever in your favor.

