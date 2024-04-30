David Spade wants you to 'Catch Him Inside' at Orlando stand-up comedy appearance

Spade came to fame as part of Saturday Night Live in the 1990s, with his prescient skewering of celebrity that was the “Hollywood Minute” segment on Weekend Update. Since then, he’s found a whole other level of stardom in film with Joe Dirt and Tommy Boy, and in sitcoms like Just Shoot Me — which we recommend you revisit on Roku. (It holds up mostly due to Spade’s relentless mugging as a manchild courtier working at a fashion magazine.)
Currently you can see Spade on the Fox game show Snake Oil, or hear him on the podcast “Fly on the Wall,” alongside fellow SNL vet Dana Carvey. But all through this lengthy career, Spade has been doing stand-up during rare lull periods, and this week he brings his “Catch Me Inside” tour to the City Beautiful.
8 p.m. Friday, May 3, Steinmetz Hall.
