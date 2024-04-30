BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

David Spade wants you to 'Catch Him Inside' at Orlando stand-up comedy appearance

The 'SNL' and 'Joe Dirt' star comes to Steinmetz Hall.

By on Tue, Apr 30, 2024 at 2:19 pm

David Spade makes Orlando stand-up appearance this week - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
David Spade makes Orlando stand-up appearance this week
David Spade, a living and breathing bemused smirk if there ever was one (no shade!), is heading to Steinmetz Hall this week. All the better to hear his eyebrow arch in an acoustically perfect environment.

Spade came to fame as part of Saturday Night Live in the 1990s, with his prescient skewering of celebrity that was the “Hollywood Minute” segment on Weekend Update. Since then, he’s found a whole other level of stardom in film with Joe Dirt and Tommy Boy, and in sitcoms like Just Shoot Me — which we recommend you revisit on Roku. (It holds up mostly due to Spade’s relentless mugging as a manchild courtier working at a fashion magazine.)

Currently you can see Spade on the Fox game show Snake Oil, or hear him on the podcast “Fly on the Wall,” alongside fellow SNL vet Dana Carvey. But all through this lengthy career, Spade has been doing stand-up during rare lull periods, and this week he brings his “Catch Me Inside” tour to the City Beautiful.

8 p.m. Friday, May 3, Steinmetz Hall.
Event Details
David Spade

David Spade

Fri., May 3, 8 p.m.

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$45-$135
Location Details

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-358-6603

www.drphillipscenter.org


Matthew Moyer

April 24, 2024

