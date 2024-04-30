Orlando Sings presents thought-provoking 'The Road West' as part of Choral Festival

Composer Reena Esmail grew up in Los Angeles and is currently based there; she has said she “yearned for a way to process the rising panic” while witnessing the worsening California drought; her “Malhaar: A Requiem for Water” is the result. If a requiem is a mass for the dead, then titling a composition “A Requiem for Water” is a bit of a gut-punch, but in Hindustani music, a malhaar is a group of ragas calling for rain.
This concert weaves together Esmail’s malhaar/requiem with Gabriel Fauré’s gorgeous “Requiem, Op. 48” to create an opportunity for transcendence — exquisite sound, complicated truth.
8 p.m. Friday, May 3, First United Methodist Church Orlando.
