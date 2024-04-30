BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Orlando Sings presents thought-provoking 'The Road West' as part of Choral Festival

Reena Esmail's 'Malhaar: A Requiem for Water' addresses the rising panic over worsening drought.

By on Tue, Apr 30, 2024 at 6:18 pm

click to enlarge Orlando Sings presents 'The Road West' as part of Choral Festival - Photo by Michael Cairns
Photo by Michael Cairns
Orlando Sings presents 'The Road West' as part of Choral Festival
Local choral group Orlando Sings, under the artistic direction of Dr. Andrew Minear, doesn’t shy away from thought-provoking material.

Composer Reena Esmail grew up in Los Angeles and is currently based there; she has said she “yearned for a way to process the rising panic” while witnessing the worsening California drought; her “Malhaar: A Requiem for Water” is the result. If a requiem is a mass for the dead, then titling a composition “A Requiem for Water” is a bit of a gut-punch, but in Hindustani music, a malhaar is a group of ragas calling for rain.

This concert weaves together Esmail’s malhaar/requiem with Gabriel Fauré’s gorgeous “Requiem, Op. 48” to create an opportunity for transcendence — exquisite sound, complicated truth.

8 p.m. Friday, May 3, First United Methodist Church Orlando.
Event Details
Orlando Sings Choral Festival: The Road West

Orlando Sings Choral Festival: The Road West

Fri., May 3, 8 p.m.

First United Methodist Church Orlando 142 E. Jackson St., Orlando Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

$39.50-$69.50
Location Details

First United Methodist Church Orlando

142 E. Jackson St., Orlando Winter Park Area

407-849-6080


Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young has been working with Orlando Weekly since 2003, serving as copy editor, dining editor and arts editor before becoming editor in chief in 2016.
