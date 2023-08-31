Universal’s Rip Ride Rockit rips playlist to shreds, now offers 5 songs

Universal Orlando has slashed its Rip Ride Rockit playlist, leaving riders just five songs to choose from on the musically inclined coaster.The Universal Studios ride was previously known for its bank of more than 30 listed songs, plus dozens of secret songs (featuring the Muppets, Megadeth and more) that guests could choose to listen to during their ride. The songs were sorted into five different genres, with six songs in each one.As park enthusiasts know, Rip Ride Rockit riders are able to choose their own musical accompaniment using a small touch-screen built into each seat. Every passenger picks their own song, without having to hear the picks of the riders right next to them.With the new update, the ride will feature just one song representing each of the five genres: country, pop/disco, classic rock/metal, rap/hip-hop and club/electronica.The new playlist includes "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" by Shania Twain, "Waterloo" by ABBA, "Welcome to the Black Parade" by My Chemical Romance, "Humble" by Kendrick Lamar and "Sandstorm" by Darude. The songs are all new to the ride.“Moving forward we will only feature one song per genre to simplify the selection experience,” Universal wrote in a statement.