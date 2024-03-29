Tickets for EDC Orlando 2024 are now on sale

EDC is a massive dance festival bringing hundreds of thousands of music fans to Orlando’s own Tinker Field. This year’s weekend-long event takes place Nov. 8 through 10.
While the lineup for the festival has yet to be announced, those who are 18 and older and know they want to attend can purchase general admission passes, general admission plus passes or VIP passes now.
And here’s the best part: Festivalgoers can secure an Owl Pass — which includes all ticket levels — with only a $10 deposit. All admission packages, including general admission, general admission plus and VIP, come with a festival ticket, free water refill stations, food and beverage options, and access to a bar.
GA+ tickets also include expedited entry lanes and air-conditioned restrooms. VIP pass holders can get access to special viewing areas and a VIP merch tent, as well as access to a Volta Beauty Bar, Kandi-making station, Gran ‘n’ go festival essentials and free WiFi.
Here’s a price breakdown with the $10 deposit included:
GA: $209.99 (base price) + $22.30 fees = $232.29
GA+: $289.99 (base price) + $29.10 fees = $319.09
VIP: $409.99 (base price) + $32.30 fees = $442.29
If lively music, popular DJs, fantastical outfits and nonstop dancing sound like your vibe, tickets are available for purchase at orlando.electricdaisycarnival.com/tickets.
#EDCOrlando Wise Owl Passes are ON SALE NOW for a $10 deposit!⚡️🌈 → https://t.co/iFA3QfYM6v— EDC Orlando (@EDC_Orlando) March 29, 2024
Lock in your passss & prepare for 3 beautiful days of dancing, exploration & magic Nov. 8+9+10.🫶🌟 pic.twitter.com/MmrHD8P8zT
