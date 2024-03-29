BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Tickets for EDC Orlando 2024 are now on sale

Owl Passes sound like a real hoot!

By on Fri, Mar 29, 2024 at 2:25 pm

click to enlarge EDC 2023 - Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
EDC 2023
Tickets for Orlando’s annual Electric Daisy Carnival are now on sale, so here's all the essential information for those eager to dance through the night under the Electric Sky.

EDC is a massive dance festival bringing hundreds of thousands of music fans to Orlando’s own Tinker Field. This year’s weekend-long event takes place Nov. 8 through 10.

While the lineup for the festival has yet to be announced, those who are 18 and older and know they want to attend can purchase general admission passes, general admission plus passes or VIP passes now.

And here’s the best part: Festivalgoers can secure an Owl Pass — which includes all ticket levels — with only a $10 deposit. All admission packages, including general admission, general admission plus and VIP, come with a festival ticket, free water refill stations, food and beverage options, and access to a bar.

GA+ tickets also include expedited entry lanes and air-conditioned restrooms. VIP pass holders can get access to special viewing areas and a VIP merch tent, as well as access to a Volta Beauty Bar, Kandi-making station, Gran ‘n’ go festival essentials and free WiFi.

Here’s a price breakdown with the $10 deposit included:

GA: $209.99 (base price) + $22.30 fees = $232.29

GA+: $289.99 (base price) + $29.10 fees = $319.09

VIP: $409.99 (base price) + $32.30 fees = $442.29

If lively music, popular DJs, fantastical outfits and nonstop dancing sound like your vibe, tickets are available for purchase at orlando.electricdaisycarnival.com/tickets.
Alexandra Sullivan

March 27, 2024

