Thundering Spirit Pow Wow brings three vibrant days of Native American arts and culture to Mount Dora

Featured performers this weekend event include violinist and storyteller Arvel Bird, flutist Jack Holland, hoop dancer Lowery Begay, Aztec dance group Tloke Nahuanke, and singer and storyteller Carl "Crystal" Woman.
There will also be social and intertribal dancing, plenty of flute players and storytellers holding forth, and even endangered animal sanctuaries presenting and exhibiting.
Artists, artisans and vendors will be on hand selling everything from beadwork, flutes, jewelry to clothing and home decor. And plenty of food will be on offer.
Thundering Spirit Pow Wow happens Friday-Sunday, March 1-3 at Renninger's in Mount Dora. Tickets are $10-$15.
