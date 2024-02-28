Thundering Spirit Pow Wow brings three vibrant days of Native American arts and culture to Mount Dora

Photo courtesy Thundering Spirit Family Thundering Spirit Pow Wow happens throughout the weekend in Mount Dora

Location Details Renningers Florida Twin Markets 20651 U.S. Highway 441, Mount Dora West 352-383-8393 renningers.com

The Thundering Spirit Pow Wow returns to the greater Orlando area Friday for three days worth of drumming, dancing, crafts, artisanal vendors, live music and food.Featured performers this weekend event include violinist and storyteller Arvel Bird, flutist Jack Holland, hoop dancer Lowery Begay, Aztec dance group Tloke Nahuanke, and singer and storyteller Carl "Crystal" Woman.There will also be social and intertribal dancing, plenty of flute players and storytellers holding forth, and even endangered animal sanctuaries presenting and exhibiting.Artists, artisans and vendors will be on hand selling everything from beadwork, flutes, jewelry to clothing and home decor. And plenty of food will be on offer.Thundering Spirit Pow Wow happens Friday-Sunday, March 1-3 at Renninger's in Mount Dora. Tickets are $10-$15.