Thundering Spirit Pow Wow brings three vibrant days of Native American arts and culture to Mount Dora

Three days of performances, arts and wares, food and dancing

By on Wed, Feb 28, 2024 at 12:22 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Thundering Spirit Pow Wow happens throughout the weekend in Mount Dora - Photo courtesy Thundering Spirit Family
Photo courtesy Thundering Spirit Family
Thundering Spirit Pow Wow happens throughout the weekend in Mount Dora
The Thundering Spirit Pow Wow returns to the greater Orlando area Friday for three days worth of drumming, dancing, crafts, artisanal vendors, live music and food.

Featured performers this weekend event include violinist and storyteller Arvel Bird, flutist Jack Holland, hoop dancer Lowery Begay, Aztec dance group Tloke Nahuanke, and singer and storyteller Carl "Crystal" Woman.

There will also be social and intertribal dancing, plenty of flute players and storytellers holding forth, and even endangered animal sanctuaries presenting and exhibiting.

Artists, artisans and vendors will be on hand selling everything from beadwork, flutes, jewelry to  clothing and home decor. And plenty of food will be on offer.

Thundering Spirit Pow Wow happens Friday-Sunday, March 1-3 at Renninger's in Mount Dora. Tickets are $10-$15.

Event Details
Thundering Spirit Pow Wow

Thundering Spirit Pow Wow

Fri., March 1, 9 a.m., Sat., March 2, 9 a.m. and Sun., March 3, 9 a.m.

Renningers Florida Twin Markets 20651 U.S. Highway 441, Mount Dora West

Buy Tickets

$10-$15
Location Details

Renningers Florida Twin Markets

20651 U.S. Highway 441, Mount Dora West

352-383-8393

renningers.com



Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Brightline pre-game train from Orlando to Miami's Ultra Music Fest has live DJs, pop-ups

By Alexandra Sullivan

Brightline pre-game train from Orlando to Miami's Ultra Music Fest has live DJs, pop-ups

Review: Broadway in Orlando brings touring 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' to the Dr. Phillips, but it's more meh than magical

By Seth Kubersky

'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' comes to the Dr. Phillips Center as part of the Broadway in Orlando 2023-24 season.

Central Florida Fair kicks off this week with all the fried food, rides and live entertainment you can handle

By Alexandra Sullivan

The Central Florida Fair opens Thursday

Outrageous Orlando improv crew Mama’s Comedy Show leaves I-Drive

By Seth Kubersky

Mama’s Comedy Show leaves I-Drive and finds a new home at Ten10 Brewing

Orlando celebrates Black History Month in art at City Hall's Terrace Gallery

By Richard Reep

Delia Miller, ‘Journey to Resilience’ (middle section of triptych) | acrylic on wood (2024)

Outrageous Orlando improv crew Mama’s Comedy Show leaves I-Drive

By Seth Kubersky

Mama’s Comedy Show leaves I-Drive and finds a new home at Ten10 Brewing

Review: Broadway in Orlando brings touring 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' to the Dr. Phillips, but it's more meh than magical

By Seth Kubersky

'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' comes to the Dr. Phillips Center as part of the Broadway in Orlando 2023-24 season.

Without Fear Theatre presents a 'neurospicy' new rock opera in downtown Orlando

By Seth Kubersky

Laura Swindoll and Cat Cutenese star in "Find Me" at Fringe ArtSpace
More

February 28, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us