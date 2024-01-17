This year's Zora Neale Hurston Festival welcomes African artist Louise Deininger

Zora Fest fills Eatonville with a celebration of 'who we were, who we are and who we are becoming'

By on Wed, Jan 17, 2024 at 1:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
Artist Louise Deininger with some of her work
Artist Louise Deininger with some of her work photo courtesy of the artist

Kind of like Black Panther's Wakanda, a hypothetical land made by Black people for Black people, Eatonville was founded by African Americans for African Americans. But it's a real place — the oldest all-Black town in the United States. Eatonville is where American literary giant Zora Neale Hurston grew up and a place she later wrote much about, which is why the Preserve Eatonville organization hosts an annual Zora Neale Hurston Festival of Arts & Humanities (familiarly known as Zora! Fest).

Event Details
"Voices: The Art of Louise Deininger"

"Voices: The Art of Louise Deininger"

Sat., Jan. 20, 11 a.m.

Zora Neale Hurston National Museum of Fine Arts 344 E. Kennedy Blvd., Eatonville Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

free

This year, the festival welcomes African artist Louise Deininger at Eatonville's Zora Neale Hurston National Museum of Fine Arts with the opening reception of a show that will be on view until Dec. 31. On Saturday, Jan. 20, the museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Deininger will give a talk at 1 p.m.

Location Details

Zora Neale Hurston National Museum of Fine Arts

344 E. Kennedy Blvd., Eatonville Winter Park Area

407-647-3307

4 events 5 articles

We spoke with Deininger via WhatsApp while she was packing to leave her home in Vienna, Austria. She was happy to see Florida's sunshine streaming through the phone screen. She's not from Wakanda, of course, but grew up in Uganda, Kenya and the U.K. "I'm so excited to come to Florida," she exclaimed, just like any Euro tourist.

Deininger told us she chose "fairly new work" for this show, built with a contextual approach. "I started with a gathering of women of color, indigenous women from all over, and we mostly talked about our ancestors. People brought textiles, photographs, strings of fabric, and other tokens to link themselves to their ancestors. One participant brought ashes from Mexico," she recalled. Deininger used the energy from this gathering, as well as the songs, dance, poetry and objects to visualize the voices of the participants, both living and dead.

Her art includes a lot of research. "Oh yeah," she said, "I took a lot of notes to capture not just the stories but the emotions and feelings that arose from these stories." Her paintings are the result of this process, and her work asks the simplest yet most profound question: "Who are we?"

"Tugo Kas to Teko" is one such painting. "It's about the playful nature of our ancestors, and their strength," she replied when asked to translate the title.

"There's a little picture of a grandmother embedded in the painting, and it is about her physical strength and how she played with children." The painting is inspired by many people, she explained, represented perhaps by this one person.

We talked about Afrofuturism, the Black art and design movement that envisions the future through a Black lens, often utilizing science fiction tropes (think Black Panther). Deininger's artwork resonates deeply with this movement, delving into spiritual science, critical thinking and identity to define who we are becoming. "Consciousness comes from who we were, and is about who we are," said Deininger. "As an artist I seek for signs in my research to point the way toward who we are becoming." She shared with us how the emotional and spiritual content of her work led to a vision of the future. "Afrofuturism is just the biggest theme taking place in the social and political world right now!" she exclaimed.

It is certainly the biggest theme of this year's Zora Festival. For the last five years, the festival has explored Afrofuturism with a focus on art, music, or other aspects of human expression. This year's focus is space — specifically, Eatonville's space, with a hint of outer space, too — at a four-day academic conference chaired by Dr. Scot French of the University of Central Florida. "This is the final year of the Afrofuturism cycle; it's the best time to check it out," he advises.

Event Details
Afrofuturism Conference

Afrofuturism Conference

Wed., Jan. 24, 7 p.m., Thu., Jan. 25, 10 a.m., Fri., Jan. 26, 10 a.m. and Sat., Jan. 27, 10 a.m.

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church 412 E. Kennedy Blvd., Eatonville Elsewhere

A driving force behind the Zora's five-year Afrofuturism project is Dr. Julian Chambliss, formerly of Rollins College and now at Michigan State University. "Striving toward freedom has required the Black imagination to see new paths and imagine different worlds," says Chambliss, who uses comic books to explore the Black imagination. While some dismiss comic books and superheroes as pulp, Chambliss sees them as a vital mirror held up to our culture.

In addition to Deininger's visual art exhibition and the academic exploration of Afrofuturistic expression, the festival will include a cultural heritage tourism workshop, book readings, walking tours, a progressive reception jointly hosted with the Maitland Art & History Museum, a dinner and cooking class with DaJen Eats chef Jenn Ross, and other gatherings all leading up to the final weekend's Outdoor Festival of the Arts. That weekend, with its carnival atmosphere and live concerts, is probably the best-known part of Zora Fest. (This year's performers include D.C. go-go legends EU and '80s R&B stars Club Nouveau, among others.) But it's worth visiting zorafestival.org/schedule to see how much is going on.

Event Details
"Art-Ful" Eatonville

"Art-Ful" Eatonville

Sun., Jan. 21, 2 p.m.

Zora Neale Hurston National Museum of Fine Arts 344 E. Kennedy Blvd., Eatonville Winter Park Area

Event Details
Dinner and a Class: Chef Jenn

Dinner and a Class: Chef Jenn

Mon., Jan. 22, 6 p.m.

DaJen Eats 323 E. Kennedy Blvd., Eatonville Winter Park Area

Event Details
Cultural Heritage Tourism Workshop

Cultural Heritage Tourism Workshop

Wed., Jan. 24, 8 a.m.

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church 412 E. Kennedy Blvd., Eatonville Elsewhere

Event Details

Progressive Reception

Thu., Jan. 25, 5 & 6:15 p.m.

Zora Neale Hurston National Museum of Fine Arts 344 E. Kennedy Blvd., Eatonville Winter Park Area

Event Details
ZORA! Outdoor Festival of the Arts

ZORA! Outdoor Festival of the Arts

Fri., Jan. 26, 9 a.m., Sat., Jan. 27, 9 a.m. and Sun., Jan. 28, 11 a.m.

Zora Neale Hurston National Museum of Fine Arts 344 E. Kennedy Blvd., Eatonville Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

free-$100
Event Details
An Evening Inspired by Zora Neale Hurston

An Evening Inspired by Zora Neale Hurston

Sat., Jan. 27, 7:30 p.m.

First United Methodist Church - Orlando 142 E. Jackson St., Orlando Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

$200-$1800


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Richard Reep

Scroll to read more Arts Stories + Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The 30th anniversary Paws in the Park pet festival returns to Orlando in February

By Alexandra Sullivan

The 30th anniversary Paws in the Park pet festival returns to Orlando in February

Orlando's Out and Proud Productions stages a nonbinary version of 'The Last Five Years'

By McKenna Schueler

'The Last Five Years' runs at ME Theatre Friday and Saturday

TNA Wrestling returns to Kissimmee for two days of Impact television tapings

By Matthew Moyer

TNA Wrestling returns to Central Florida this weekend

Orlando theater review: The cast of this '25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee' deserves the oversized check

By Seth Kubersky

You can almost smell the eight-grade angst, can't you?

Also in Arts + Culture

Orlando's Out and Proud Productions stages a nonbinary version of 'The Last Five Years'

By McKenna Schueler

'The Last Five Years' runs at ME Theatre Friday and Saturday

TNA Wrestling returns to Kissimmee for two days of Impact television tapings

By Matthew Moyer

TNA Wrestling returns to Central Florida this weekend

The 30th anniversary Paws in the Park pet festival returns to Orlando in February

By Alexandra Sullivan

The 30th anniversary Paws in the Park pet festival returns to Orlando in February

Orlando theater review: The cast of this '25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee' deserves the oversized check

By Seth Kubersky

You can almost smell the eight-grade angst, can't you?
More

Digital Issue

January 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us