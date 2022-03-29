Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Things to do in Orlando this week: The Zombies, Alan Cumming, Curren$y, Anamanaguchi

By on Wed, Mar 30, 2022 at 4:00 am

click to enlarge Alan Cumming, Wednesday at Steinmetz Hall - IMAGE VIA ALANCUMMING.COM
image via alancumming.com
Alan Cumming, Wednesday at Steinmetz Hall

Wednesday, March 30
Alan Cumming
Scottish-American jack-of-all trades Cumming is defiantly "Not acting his age" in the one-man show he’s bringing to Steinmetz all about the inevitable foibles of aging. An evening of stories, routines and
songs from the actor/musician/comedian/X-Men‘s Nightcrawler. There should be something for youngsters of all ages. 7:30 p.m., Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $45-$85

Wednesday-Sunday, March 30-April 3
Month of Jazz
Timucua Arts Foundation kicks off their ‘Month of Jazz’ performance series this week, with several weekends of eclectic performances from locals and touring acts lined up to suit all tastes on the spectrum of jazz music. This week’s concerts kick off with the Amina Scott Quartet (Wednesday), followed by Geoffrey Keezer (Friday and Saturday), the Jeff Rupert Quartet with Lucy Yeghiazaryan (Sunday afternoon) and the Marco Grispo Quartet (Sunday evening). Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., timucua.com, prices vary per event

Thursday, March 31
Tonstartssbandht
Orlando’s favorite brother act, the sublime dream-pop band Tonstartssbandht have had a rough go of late, scrapping a handful of recent tour dates when a member of the group contracted COVID. But Andy and Edwin White, after appropriate down time, are going ahead with the Florida dates including this Will’s rager with Death Tremors and the truly excellent Daisy-Chain as support. Pregame with their recent reissues on Fire Talk Records. 8 p.m., Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $12

Friday, April 1
Curren$y
New Orleans rapper Curren$y headlines the Ace’s outdoor Backyard space, playing with a live band and with support from Young Roddy, Asaru, Midaz the Beast, Grand Design and Fayn. Curren$y just released moody and stellar new album Continuance with producer Alchemist, so fingers crossed that some of those new songs will get an airing. 8 p.m., Ace Cafe, 100 W. Livingston St., acecafeusa.com, $40-$100

click to enlarge Curren$y, Friday at Ace Cafe - PHOTO COURTESY JET LIFE
photo courtesy Jet Life
Curren$y, Friday at Ace Cafe

Plug-In Tune-Out Music Festival and Pool Party
Check out the new-look Veranda at this unique event that really takes advantage of everything the space offers. Dip your toes in the blue water while taking in the sounds of Arion Waters, Zelda Grey, Ben Wozniak, Ashley Picanza and Benjamin Neil & Pacific Rush. 4:30 p.m., The Veranda at Thornton Park, 707 E. Washington St., eventbrite.com, $10-$100

Freaky Fridays: Sting of Death
Arguably — and we would make this argument — the strongest installment of this midnight movie series to date, Sting of Death is pure Florida exploitation horror from the brain of b-movie maestro William Grefé (Impulse, Mako: The Jaws of Death). This one features a mutated killer jellyfish. Grefé is a Florida treasure, full stop. 11:59 p.m., Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org, $10

The Zombies
There will be a Zombie(s) invasion this week and it’s no April Fool. Longtime Zombies Colin Blunstone and Rod Argent are anchoring this 2022 version of the band, and you can expect a heady mix of both songs from the band’s newest (!) album Breathe Out, Breathe In and, naturally, a good portion of their still-adventurous 1968 breakthrough Odyssey & Oracle. 8 p.m., Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org,, $34.50-$89.50

Friday-Saturday, April 1-2
Maitland Jazz & Blues Festival
Free, two-day event featuring 13 local and touring acts, with veteran blues musician Jimmy Hall — known for stints in Wet Willie, Blackberry Smoke and Jeff Beck’s band — joined by Beautiful Bobby Blackmon, Michelle Amato, Beth McKee, Lucy Yeghiazaryan, Jeff Rupert, the Flying Horse Big Band and more. Independence Square, 1776 Independence Lane, Maitland, maitlandjazzandblues.com, free

Saturday, April 2
Anamanaguchi
Expect a performance of the entirety of the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Soundtrack courtesy the "hyper-active, hyper-positive 8-bit" entity Anamanaguchi. In other words: Olds, beware. Your (OK, our) brain is not wired for this. 8 p.m., Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org, $24.50-$34.50

Michael Glabicki
Here’s one for the true jam-heads. Rusted Root frontman Glabicki plays an intimate set at Will’s as part of a duo with fellow Root-dweller and guitarist Dirk Miller. Expect solo tunes and RR faves executed with technical aplomb. Eugene Snowden supports. 8 p.m., Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $20-$25

Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra
The storied "national orchestra of Poland" comes to Steinmetz for a performance that is sure to induce chills and a tear or three. Featuring the contributions of Andrzej Boreyko, Music and Artistic Director, and soloist Bruce Liu, the program will feature a reading of the Ukrainian national anthem. 7:30 p.m., Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $35-$99

Saturday-Sunday, April 2-3
Spring Fiesta in the Park
The fiesta will celebrate Lake Eola’s beauty in the springtime with over 300 artists displaying and selling their artwork. Lake Eola Park, 195 N. Rosalind Ave., fiestainthepark.com, free

Sunday, April 3
Drivin’ N Cryin’
Atlantan blues-rockers DNC are celebrating 35 years of heavy soul, and like in years past, are taking a victory lap in the Orlando area. These perennial underdog-lifers have kept their musical standards high for over three decades now, so give ’em the ovation they deserve. 7:30 p.m., Tuffy’s Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford, tuffyscider.com, $20

Strength Sunday
Cancer benefit event for Kristi Thilmony and the Barber Fund. Stacked lineup of locals features the Blue Streak Mamas, the 1,4,5s, Mournin’ Biscuits, Goose Hands, Da Few and DJ Rome. Suggested donation is $10 but you should give more. 1 p.m., Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $10 n

Matthew Moyer

