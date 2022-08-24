Things to do in Orlando this week: 'Garbology,' The Kid Laroi, CatVideoFest, Daddy Yankee

Our picks of the best stuff to do this week. Cats, trash, British food and reggaetón ... how can you go wrong?

Wednesday, Aug. 24

The Kid Laroi

Following the global success of last year's chart-topping hit "Stay" featuring Justin Bieber, teenage Australian rapper the Kid Laroi is coming to Orlando as part of a worldwide headlining tour that's selling out all over the place. Multi-platinum sales and his own McDonald's meal deal prove that this Kid has his eyes on a bigger pop-market stake beyond the rap game, so you'd better see him at a smaller venue while you can. 8 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com, $150-$256. — Lynnette Cantos

Damien Escobar 7:30 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., $29-$50, 407-228-1220.

Hard Swingin' Country Soiree: Decker and Dimitrov 7 p.m., Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave., free.

Justin Kangrga 10 p.m., Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave., free.

Thursday, Aug. 25

Fizz & Chips

Chef Andy Bates and the folks at the Edible Education Experience Kitchen House invite you to an evening of butties and bubbles, British-style. Wait come back, we swear "spotted dick" appears nowhere on this menu. Miami-based chef Bates, once a fixture on Food Network U.K., will be whipping up a deluxe menu featuring Scotch eggs, beer-battered Atlantic cod, triple-cooked chips and crushed peas with lemon & mint. That's just for mains. There will also be a "British Bake Off dessert board" offering up Eton mess, custard and Bakewell tarts, and millionaire's shortbread. You may or may not be deploying a worse Mockney accent than that of Dick Van Dyke in Mary Poppins by the end of the evening. 6 p.m., Emeril Lagasse Foundation Kitchen House and Culinary Garden, 26 E. King St., eventbrite.com, $100. — Matthew Moyer

Garbology

You'll be forgiven for rubbishing one of Orlando's favorite institutions this week if you declare Hollerbach's is kinda trashy. That's because the raucous German restaurant sprouted an upstairs art gallery in July (no, really), and that gallery is opening a show called Garbology Thursday. Moriah Russo, gallery director of Hollerbach's Art Haus, says 15 artists are included in this show "on the theme of 'trash,'" and while some went the expected route and made work from "discarded, found and/or recycled materials, and post-consumer ephemera," others were more conceptual in their approach, more deeply exploring issues of "consumption, waste and ... value." The mostly Central Florida-based roster of artists includes stalwart friends of this here paper Kieran Castaño, Kira Gondeck-Silvia, Richard Reep, Daniel Harris and Leah Sandler (and we were thrilled to see a photograph from Steph Lister, a talented former local who moved to Oakland a few years ago, on the exhibition flyer). The show is up through Oct. 6, so if you miss the party, you can always stop in for a visit and combine the best (artists in town) with the wurst (on your plate). 6 p.m., Hollerbach's Art Haus, 205 E. First St., Sanford, hollerbachsarthaus.com, free. — Jessica Bryce Young

Concert for Ukraine 2:30 p.m., St. Luke's Lutheran Church and School, 2021 W. State Road 426, Oviedo, free, 407-365-3408.

Hotel Fiction, Rohna, Take Lead 8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $13-$15.

Joe Buck Yourself 8 p.m., Lil Indies, 1042 N. Mills Ave., free.

Roger Waters 8 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., $60-$599, 800-745-3000.

Friday, Aug. 26

Daddy Yankee

With the 2004 international smash hit "Gasolina," Daddy Yankee was the first reggaetón artist to hit the Billboard Hot 100, which exposed the genre from the island of Puerto Rico to a global audience — a feat unthinkable during a time when the music video's Total Request Live ranking on MTV mattered, and dial-up internet was the only way to stream music at the time. The ubiquitous influence of Daddy Yankee as the "King of Reggaetón" has become evident after three decades of shattering music industry records, having been cited as a major influence by popular artists like Bad Bunny, as well as recently being recognized by the Hispanic Heritage Foundation with the 2022 "Legend" Award for his creative and philanthropic accomplishments. The Grammy-winning artist will perform in Orlando as part of his farewell world tour, La Última Vuelta, emphasizing the "Legend" appellation seen in his final album Legendaddy. 8 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $170-$800. — LC

Sundown Sessions: Amy and Matthew Robbins 7 p.m., Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave., free.

Don Soledad 7:30 p.m., Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., $25, 321-234-3985.

Glass House Point, Gary Lazer Eyes, The Thing With Feathers, Morning Buzz 8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $12-$15.

Greg Diaz and the Art of Imagination Quintet 8 p.m., Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, $25-$35, 407-636-9951.

John Denver Tribute 7:30 p.m., Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand, $30-$35, 386-736-1500.

Maroon 5 8 p.m., Universal Studios Florida, 6000 Universal Blvd., $495-$695, 407-363-8000.

Metal Mayhem Fest: We're Wolves, Sid Stratton, Bad Witch Burlesque, Blood of Angels, Breed, The Dev, Nail Bite, Gloomchild 6 p.m., The Haven Lounge, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, , $12, 407-716-2982.

Street66 Band 8:30 p.m., Bloodhound Brew Pub & Eatery, 5801 Conroy Windermere Road, free, 407-578-5711.

Terri Binion, Tony Macaluso 7 p.m., Claddagh Cottage Irish Pub, 2421 Curry Ford Road, free, 407-895-1555.

Saturday, Aug. 27

CatVideoFest

Like many of you, we still spend a less-than-healthy amount of time each day doomscrolling through the news of the day and sundry content, numbly. Each time we put the phone down, there's the sting of a little bit more life wasted. That being said, those feelings never arise when we while away happy hours watching homemade content of pet cats being utter maniacs. This is quality time of the highest order. To that end, the heroic CVF programmers have once again compiled a blockbuster reel of the best of these cat videos — felines acting cute, evil, humorously clumsy, or being exposed as aliens trying to pose as domesticated pets — that we can watch on the big screen like civilized humans. Proceeds benefit Pet Rescue by Judy. Purrfect. 11 a.m. & 1:30 p.m., Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org, $12. — MM

Donzii

Miami post-punk berserkers Donzii return to favored local spot Uncle Lou's this weekend, and it promises to be a wild one. The trio present a tropical, sweaty take on the frosty, dark theatrics of a Siouxsie and the Banshees, Xmal Deutschland or the Slits. Live, Donzii may indulge in their fair share of gothic makeup and performance-art theatrics, but they display an unselfconscious power and conviction in their performances. Donzii bring fascinatingly Floridian hues to the usually dour and slate-grey post-punk musical template. And whether opening for New Order or playing a dive bar, this is a band that leaves it all on the floor. Hand-picked local support comes courtesy of Bacon Grease, Fond and Leatherette. Phew, welcome back. 8 p.m., Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave., eventbrite.com, $10. — MM

2 PM Band, BroadBand 2 p.m., Winter Park Library and Events Center, 1052 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park, $10-$15, 407-679-6426.

Sundown Sessions: Anna Milk 7 p.m., Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave., free.

Back to School Urban Fest: Gabriel Rodriguez EMC, Manny Montes, Christian Ponce, J. Suarez 6 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., $40, 407-228-1220.

Cortez and Koelble 8 p.m., Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, $20, 407-636-9951.

Get Ready: Motown Experience 7:30 p.m., Ritz Theater Sanford, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford, $23-$30, 407-321-8111.

High Tide 8 p.m., The Wharf at Sunset Walk, 3274 Margaritaville Blvd., Kissimmee, 407-954-7290.

James Zito Trio 7:30 p.m., Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., $25, 321-234-3985.

Lany, Surfaces 7 p.m., Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 West Colonial Drive, $54.50.

"Let Me Be Peace" 7 p.m., Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre, 600 N. Lake Formosa Drive, $15-$30, 407-801-9412.

Classic Rock Tribute Fest: The Petty Hearts, Fleetwood Max 7:30 p.m., Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford, $25-$200.

Planet Booty 8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $15.

You Satisfy: Summer Celebration of Song 6:30 p.m., Gateway Center for the Arts, 880 N. Highway 17-92, DeBary, $15, 386-668-5553.

Sunday, Aug. 28

PJ Morton

PJ Morton is humble, not haughty; mellow, not maniacal. The only time he makes any noise is when he's on stage, and that sets him well apart from his peers in the music business. But his steady, consistent productivity has quietly turned this devoted family man into a legitimate industry playa. Born in New Orleans, Morton has spread his roots across the Southeast, attending high school in St. Augustine and college at Morehouse. By the time he settled down in New Orleans, he'd already traveled the world with Maroon 5, for whom he provided keyboards and backing vocals on their last four albums. Morton is a four-time Grammy award winner, with those awards coming in four consecutive years, a feat most rare. If Morton were a baseball player, that would put him in Hall of Fame contention. As a musician, the same standard applies. 7 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com, $34.50 — Shelton Hull

Sundown Sessions: Joshua Snyder 7 p.m., Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave., free.

Sunset Session: Marten Hørger 6 p.m., Elixir, 9 W. Washington St., free, 407-985-3507.

Terry Myers presents: Dave Wolpe Tribute 3 p.m., Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, $25-$35, 407-636-9951.

Monday, Aug. 29

Big Ron Betts 6:30 p.m., The Wharf at Sunset Walk, 3274 Margaritaville Blvd., Kissimmee, 407-954-7290.

Jayo and Friends Live 7 p.m., B Nice, 151 E. Washington St., free, 352-419-9818.

Moonspell, Swallow the Sun, Witherfall 7 p.m., The Haven Lounge, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, $22, 407-673-2712.

Peaches The Teaches of Peaches anniversary tour. 8 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., all ages, $29-$45, 407-228-1220.

Tuesday, Aug. 30

The Bombpops, The Last Gang 7 p.m., The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, $15, 407-704-6261.

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic 7:30 p.m., Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park, free, 407-975-3364.