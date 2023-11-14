There's a whole weekend's worth of events around the Florida Classic football game in Orlando

Photo courtesy FAMU/Facebook The Rattlers and Wildcats face off at Camping World this weekend

Camping World Stadium, Orlando

The main attraction of Florida Classic Weekend is no doubt the annual game between HBCU all-stars Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats and the Florida A&M University Rattlers at Camping World Stadium on Saturday. But there are always a plethora of unmissable official and unofficial events connected with that football showdown, and this year is no different.Kicking things off Friday night is the Battle of the Bands at the Amway Center downtown, where the formidable marching bands of both teams leave it all on the floor. Later that evening Golden Boy Count Up and Uncle Luke with Trina (!) take over the Genesis and Xperience Live Events Centers, respectively.After the game on Saturday, the can’t-miss party has to be PowerBall at Xperience featuring Plies, Rich Homie Quan, SuhKihana, Rob 49 and more.For those still ready to go hard, Sunday is ready for you, featuring a Detox Brunch at Mango’s, the 24th annual Riding Big Car Show at Emery Hamilton Sports Complex Field, and even Jeezy live at Xperience. Go for the win.