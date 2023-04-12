The Orlando Book Festival is a bibliophile's dream come true this weekend

click to enlarge Photo courtesy OCLS Lauren Gibaldi returns to the Orlando Book Fesitval this weekend

The annual Orlando Book Festival is almost here, bringing a packed day of panels, author talks and more bibliophile goodness.The Orange County Library System hosts the daylong festival at the Orlando Public Library downtown, featuring workshops on crafting your own Young Adult novel, the ins and outs of writing for kids, and panels with literary heavyweights across genre.There will even be a closing keynote speech presented by famed novelist R.L. Stine, author of the iconic teen horror series Goosebumps. Additional featured authors include Sorboni Banerjee, Kelly Coon, Jan Eldridge, Lauren Gibaldi, Racquel Henry and more.The event is free to attend, but registration is required to attend Stine’s keynote.