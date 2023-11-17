The Florida Jerk and Music Festival is back in Orlando for a 10th year

Luciano, Ding-Dong and Destra headline

By on Fri, Nov 17, 2023 at 3:56 pm

click to enlarge Luciano is one of the headliners at the Florida Jerk and Music Festival on Sundy - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Luciano is one of the headliners at the Florida Jerk and Music Festival on Sundy
Embrace an Island state of mind this weekend.

The Florida Jerk and Music Festival returns to Orlando for a 10th year this Sunday. The fest will feature live music, international cuisine, and vendors and activities fir for the whole family.

This year’s festival will feature headlining performances from reggae star Luciano, Ding-Dong and Destra — three artists with a love for Caribbean culture, good vibes and pop hooks aplenty.

The Jerk and Music Festival takes place at Orlando Festival Park at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19. Tickets start at $60 and can be purchased through Eventbrite.

Event Details
10th Annual Florida Jerk and Music Festival

10th Annual Florida Jerk and Music Festival

Sun., Nov. 19, 2 p.m.

Orlando Festival Park East Robinson Street and North Primrose Drive, Orlando Milk District

$60
Location Details

Orlando Festival Park

East Robinson Street and North Primrose Drive, Orlando Milk District

1 event 3 articles

