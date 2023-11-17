The Florida Jerk and Music Festival is back in Orlando for a 10th year

The Florida Jerk and Music Festival returns to Orlando for a 10th year this Sunday. The fest will feature live music, international cuisine, and vendors and activities fir for the whole family.
This year’s festival will feature headlining performances from reggae star Luciano, Ding-Dong and Destra — three artists with a love for Caribbean culture, good vibes and pop hooks aplenty.
The Jerk and Music Festival takes place at Orlando Festival Park at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19. Tickets start at $60 and can be purchased through Eventbrite.
