The Coldharts explore the life and lore of Edgar Allan Poe in triad of plays at Orlando Fringe ArtSpace

New York-based theater troupe the Coldharts are diving into the life of the writer Edgar Allan Poe, and they're taking Orlando along with them.Starting next week, the group will perform three plays highlighting three different stages of Poe's life. Each will be a dark musical comedy centered around the great gothic literary icon.We'll see "Eddie Poe" take audiences through Poe's first year at the University of Virginia; "Edgar Allan," inspired by a pre-adolescent Poe; and "Edgar Perry," following a 17-year-old Poe's time in the U.S. military."Edgar Allan" is recommended for those aged 7 and up, "Eddie Poe" and "Edgar Perry" are recommended for those 13 and up.The three shows run at various times and dates starting Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. through Nov. 19 at 4 p.m.General admission tickets for individual showings start at $15. But true Poe people have the opportunity to purchase an "Evening of Poe" two-show ticket for $22.