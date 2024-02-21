Spring Guide 2024: Festivals, fairs, markets, concerts and more throughout Central Florida

Writing this introduction to our annual Spring Guide on a rainy and cold February day seemed a bit counterintuitive, but soon enough — possibly by the time you read this! — sunny skies and warmer temps will be here to stay. And with that comes a generous blooming of events: festivals, fairs, markets, concerts, performing arts of all stripes; take your pick!

Below we offer a wealth of diversions, mostly outdoors, that should put a spring in your step for the next few months. (This story was comprehensive at publication, but as the days go by, new events will be announced by organizers and added to our calendar; be sure to check that early and often!) We'll see you out and about.

Thursday, Feb. 22:

Whippersnap Music and Arts Festival A three-day music, camping and arts festival. Noon; Florida Sand Music Park, 85 Myers Road, Brooksville; $155-$225; 352-754-3082; whippersnapfest.com.

Friday-Sunday, Feb. 23-25:

The Big Bounce America Includes eight massive inflatable attractions: the newly expanded 24,000-square-foot World's Largest Bounce House; the brand-new deep sea foam party inflatable OctoBlast; 900-foot-long obstacle course The Giant; customized sports arena Sport Slam; and the unique three-piece space-themed wonderland airSPACE. Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee; $22-$45; 321-697-3333; thebigbounceamerica.com.

Saturday, Feb. 24:

The 5th Annual Longwood Pirate Days Pirates, vendors, a pirate village with ship for kids to climb, a special bounce crazy kid zone, music and fabulous entertainment. 10 am; Reiter Park, 301 W. Warren Ave., Longwood; longwoodfestival.com.

The 7th Annual Sanford Porchfest Music Festival Eighteen porches, more than 70 bands. 11 am; Centennial Park, Park Avenue and Fourth Street, Sanford; 407-330-5607; events.sanford365.com.

Collective Corner Local Pop-Up Over 70 vendors & plenty of food. 11 am; Elks Lodge No. 1079, 12 N. Primrose Drive; 407-678-0943; facebook.com/collectivecornerfl.

Seven Seas Food Festival: Hanson 7 pm; Bayside Stadium, 5677 SeaWorld Drive; $99-$209; seaworld.com.

Trachtenfest Celebrate German culture, traditions, cuisine and dress, with featured dance performances and live music. 5:30 pm; German American Society of Central Florida, 381 Orange Lane, Casselberry; free-$30; 407-834-0574; orlandogermanclub.com.

Universal Mardi Gras: Barenaked Ladies Universal Studios Florida, 6000 Universal Blvd.; $119-$222; 407-363-8000; universalorlando.com.

Sunday, Feb. 25:

Seven Seas Food Festival: Newsboys 7 pm; Bayside Stadium, 5677 SeaWorld Drive; $99-$209; seaworld.com/orlando.

Wekiva Paint Out Where dozens of artists paint for a week in "plein air" — out in the open. Through March 2; Wekiva Island, 1014 Miami Springs Drive, Longwood; free-$90; wekivapaintout.com.

Thursday, Feb. 29–March 10:

Central Florida Fair Enjoy a midway featuring rides, games, food, live music and entertainment, animals, livestock exhibitions and competitive exhibits, and so much more. Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; 407-295-3247; centralfloridafair.com.

Florida Strawberry Festival Eleven full days of strawberries, shortcake, big name concerts, rides, stage shows, food galore, exhibits, displays, contests and a berry sweet time for the whole family. Strawberry Festival Grounds, 303 N. Lemon St., Plant City; $10; 813-752-9194; flstrawberryfestival.com.

Friday, March 1:

Thundering Spirit Pow Wow Intertribal Native American pow-wow. 9 am; Renningers Florida Twin Markets, 20651 U.S. Highway 441, Mount Dora; $10-$15; 352-636-4271; thunderingspiritfamily.com.

Saturday, March 2:

37th Annual Festival of the Arts A juried show featuring national and international artists and contemporary craftspeople, to stimulate, energize and foster the arts in the community. Colonial Town Park, 950 Market Promenade Ave., Lake Mary; free; lakemaryheathrowarts.com.

Festival Dor de Moldova Authentic cuisine, live music and dance performances, traditional decoration. Noon; German American Society of Central Florida, 381 Orange Lane, Casselberry; free; 407-834-0574; orlandogermanclub.com.

Mad Soul Festival Local U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost brings together Muna, Melanie Faye, Nohemy, Kaelin Ellis, Palomino Blond, I Met a Yeti, Sara Nelson, Jasmine Burney-Clark, Maddie Barker, Wahid, Venture Motel, Harla, Mr. Floyd Larry, Nervous Nature, Jasmine Burney-Clark, Brandon Wolf, Rep. Anna Eskamani, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Justin Jones, Rep. Greg Casar and Rep. Zooey Zephyr. 2 pm; Loch Haven Park, Orlando; free-$100; frostforcongress.com/madsoul.

Monster Jam Experience full-throttle fun as 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill. 7 pm; Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place; $25-$100; 407-423-2476; campingworldstadium.com.

Seven Seas Food Festival: Gloria Gaynor 7 pm; Bayside Stadium, 5677 SeaWorld Drive; $99-$209; seaworld.com/orlando.

St. Patrick's Day Parade 9 am; Park Avenue, Park and Comstock avenues, Winter Park; events.cityofwinterpark.org.

Universal Mardi Gras: DJ Khaled Universal Studios Florida, 6000 Universal Blvd.; $119-$222; 407-363-8000; universalorlando.com.

Saturday-Sunday, March 2-3:

The 12th Annual Mayor's Jazz in the Park Safia Valines, The Yo Cats (brought to you by Best In Brass), Naomi Joy Music, Dave Capp Project, Micah Silverstein, Dimas Sanchez and the Afro Latin Jazz Project, Soul Violinist Omari Dillard. Noon; Cypress Grove Park, 290 Holden Ave.; free; orangecountyfl.net.

Sunday, March 3:

Seven Seas Food Festival: Night Ranger 7 pm; Bayside Stadium, 5677 SeaWorld Drive; $99-$209; seaworld.com/orlando.

Wednesday, March 6:

Orlando Taco Week Celebrate the city's most creative tacos with $7 specials at 30-plus local restaurants, bars and taquerias. Through March 20; $7; orlandotacoweek.com.

Saturday, March 9:

Leu Gardens Plant Sale Plant and outdoor accessories sale featuring more than 50 local growers and vendors. 8 am; Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave.; 407-246-2620; facebook.com/leugardens.

Miss Rose Dynasty 2024 Rose Dynasty has helped raise thousands of dollars for charity through drag, dinner, and variety shows, as well as children's events. Our largest event, The Miss Rose Dynasty Pageant, is the only family friendly, charity-based drag queen pageant in the U.S. Rose Dynasty provides a safe space for LGBTQ+ youth, including youth of all ages on the autism spectrum. 6 pm; Wyndham Hotel Celebration & Convention Center, 3011 Maingate Lane, Kissimmee; $50-$80; 407-396-1400; rosedynastyfoundationinc.org.

Smile Mile A running festival just for kids ages 5 to 11. Mile and half-mile runners receive a bib, T-shirt and finisher medal. 8 am; Blue Jacket Park, 2501 General Rees Ave.; $11-$21; 407-246-3072; trackshack.com.

Universal Mardi Gras: Ava Max Universal Studios Florida, 6000 Universal Blvd.; $119-$222; 407-363-8000; universalorlando.com.

Universal Mardi Gras: Queen Latifah Universal Studios Florida, 6000 Universal Blvd.; $119-$222; 407-363-8000; universalorlando.com.

Wednesday, March 13:

Spring Winter Park Wine and Dine Unlimited tastings from more than 50 vendors, 20-plus wine purveyors, specialty cocktails, craft beers, nonalcoholic beverages, plus live music inside and outside. 6:30 pm; Winter Park Farmers Market, 200 W. New England Ave., Winter Park; $50-$200; 407-800-9110.

Thursday-Sunday, March 14-17:

Mighty St. Patrick's Day Festival Award-winning imported Irish bands including the Connemara ramblers, Shane Farrell, and Men of Aran, plus the Raglan Road Irish Dancers and food & drink specials. Raglan Road Irish Pub, 1640 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista; 407-938-0300; raglanroad.com.

photo courtesy WPSAF.org Friday-Sunday, March 15-17: Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival

Friday-Sunday, March 15-17:

Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival One of the nation's oldest, largest and most prestigious outdoor art festivals. Downtown Winter Park, Park Avenue, Winter Park; free; wpsaf.org.

Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Celebration Enjoy free admission to the Morse Museum during the Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival. Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-645-5311; morsemuseum.org.

Saturday, March 16:

Seven Seas Food Festival: Corey Kent 7 pm; Bayside Stadium, 5677 SeaWorld Drive; $99-$209; seaworld.com/orlando.

Spring Jazz and Art Festival Eric Darius and Ella & The Bossa Beat perform, plus a chance to visit art exhibitions after dark. 6 pm; Lake Concord Park, 95 Triplet Lake Drive, Casselberry; free; casselberry.org.

Universal Mardi Gras: Luis Fonsi Universal Studios Florida, 6000 Universal Blvd.; $119-$222; 407-363-8000; universalorlando.com.

Saturday-Sunday, March 16-17:

Mount Dora Spring Festival of Arts and Crafts A fun, two-day, open-air event celebrating the arrival of Springtime. March 18, 9 am; Downtown Mount Dora, East Fifth Avenue and North Donnelly Street, Mount Dora; mountdoraspringfest.com.

Sunday, March 17:

Orlando's Biggest St. Patrick's Day Block Party 11 am; Wall Street Plaza, Wall and Court streets; $5-$20; 407-849-0471; wallstreetorlando.com.

Pegasus String Quartet 2 pm; Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens, 633 Osceola Ave., Winter Park; $45; 407-647-6294.

Universal Mardi Gras: Zedd Universal Studios Florida, 6000 Universal Blvd.; $119-$222; 407-363-8000; universalorlando.com.

Friday, March 22:

Uptown Art Expo Taylor Dayne, Slippery When Wet, 140 art and fine craft artists with displays of glass, jewelry, mosaics, paintings, photography, pottery, sculpture and more all available for purchase. 6:30 pm; Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs; free; 407-571-8863; uptownartexpo.com.

Friday-Sunday, March 22-24:

43nd Annual Sunnyland Antique Boat Festival The three-day show offers fun for all folks interested in antique and classic boating. Wooten Park, U.S. Highway 441 and St. Clair-Abrams Avenue, Tavares; $10; 352-343-2531; acbs-sunnyland.org.

Saturday, March 23:

12th Annual Pints n' Paws Craft Beer Festival A craft beer festival fundraiser that you bring your dog to. Sample craft beer from over 100 breweries, interact with other dog lovers, enjoy Orlando's top food trucks, music and most importantly help raise funds for local pet rescue charities. 1 pm; Historic downtown Sanford, Second Street and Sanford Avenue; $50-$65; 407-339-0879; facebook.com/pintsnpaws.

Florida Wildflower and Garden Festival A forum to promote environmentally friendly and sustainable gardening practices featuring an array of vendors and presentations by wildflower and gardening experts. 9 am; Downtown DeLand, Indiana Avenue and South Woodland Boulevard; free; mainstreetdeland.org.

Taste of Oviedo A day of music, food and beverage, and family fun activities. 10 am; Oviedo Mall, 1700 Oviedo Marketplace Blvd., Oviedo; owsrcc.org/tasteofoviedo.

WineWars A competitive wine-tasting festival benefiting a local charity, where the winning team will take home up to 150 bottles of wine at the night's end. 5 pm; Lake Eola Park, North Rosalind Avenue and East Washington Street; $45; 321-408-0551; winewarsusa.com.

Sunday, March 24:

Seven Seas Food Festival: Warrant 7 pm; Bayside Stadium, 5677 SeaWorld Drive; $99-$209; seaworld.com/orlando.

Saturday, March 30:

Hippity Hop Adventure Easter egg hunt, bounce houses, face-painting, and magic show for the kiddies. 9 am; Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, 3755 W. Seminole Blvd., Sanford, 407-323-4450; free-$25; centralfloridazoo.org.

Trans Day of Visibility A free wellness event with tabling by healthcare orgs and mental health providers; an update on developments in the Florida Legislature; a chill out/craft space area to make affirmation cards, creating journal covers and other self care activities; and opportunities to connect with others in the community, with free snacks and drinks. 1 pm; The Center, 946 N. Mills Ave.; free; 407-228-8272; thecenterorlando.org.

Sunday, March 31:

Easter Egg Hunt A day to celebrate the fertility that comes in the spring season. For kids! Renningers Florida Twin Markets, 20651 U.S. Highway 441, Mount Dora; 352-383-8393; renningers.net.

April 1-14:

UCF Celebrates the Arts An immersive and dynamic cultural extravaganza that fuses creativity, innovation and community engagement. This annual festival showcases the artistic prowess of UCF's faculty and students and invites the broader community to enjoy performances, exhibitions, presentations and interactive experiences. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; free-$75; 407-823-1500; arts.cah.ucf.edu/celebrates.

Friday-Saturday, April 5-6:

Maitland Jazz and Blues Festival Steeln' Peaches, Don Soledad Band, 8 Ball Aitken, The Boneshakers with Jenny Langer, Michael Andrew & Swingerhead, Selwyn Birchwood and more. Maitland City Hall, 1776 Independence Lane, Maitland; free; 407-539-6200; maitlandjazzandblues.com.

Friday-Sunday, April 5-7:

Art In Bloom Enjoy stunning floral interpretations inspired by works from the museum's permanent collection and current exhibits. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave.; 407-896-4231; councilof101.org.

Spookala Horror and pop-culture convention guests include Cassandra Peterson, Mikey Madison, Eli Roth, Corpsegrinder and more. 2 pm; Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 N. U.S. Highway 301, Tampa; $35-$250; 813-621-7821.

Saturday, April 6:

Seven Seas Food Festival: Grupo Niche 7 pm; Bayside Stadium, 5677 SeaWorld Drive; $99-$209; seaworld.com/orlando.

Vintage Garden Show Vintage and antique garden decor, mobile plant clinic, guest speakers on Florida-friendly landscaping principles. 8 am; Renningers Florida Twin Markets, 20651 U.S. Highway 441, Mount Dora; free; 352-383-8393; renningers.net.

Saturday-Sunday, April 6-7:

35th Annual Spring Fiesta in the Park Mingle with artists and crafters from around the country as they line the streets around the park, savor the flavors from a variety of food vendors, and enjoy live entertainment for the whole family. Lake Eola Park, North Rosalind Avenue and East Washington Street; fiestainthepark.com.

April 12-21:

33rd Annual Florida Film Festival Ten days and more than 160 films plus first-class events where film lovers mingle with filmmakers and celebrities. Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; 407-629-0054; floridafilmfestival.com.

Friday, April 12:

The Ocoee Music Festival: Bret Michaels, Los Lonely Boys, Layla Brisbois Band, Michael Ray, Cooper Alan, Dion Pride, John Ashley, Tom Jackson Band 6 pm; Bill Breeze Park, 125 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ocoee; free; ocoeemusicfestival.com.

Pride Prom "Be Your Brightest Self" and dress in bright colors, neon outfits, and glow-in-the-dark accessories, symbolizing the diversity and vibrancy of the LGBTQIA+ community. 8 pm; Orlando Science Center, 777 E. Princeton St.; $30-$100; 407-514-2000; osc.org.

Saturday, April 13:

Jazz 'n Blues Concert Robert Harris Group (jazz), Buddy Blues Band (blues), Mud Rooster Blues (blues). 7 pm; Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave.; $25-$30; 407-246-2620; leugardens.org.

Seven Seas Food Festival: Hoobastank 7 pm; Bayside Stadium, 5677 SeaWorld Drive; $99-$209; seaworld.com/orlando.

United We Brunch: Brunch in the Park Orlando's top brunch destinations unite for one day in picturesque Lake Eola Park to throw the ultimate brunch extravaganza. Noon; Lake Eola Park, North Rosalind Avenue and East Washington Street; $40-$70; orlandoweeklytickets.com.

Saturday-Sunday, April 13-14:

Florida Groves Music Festival Tunes, cannabis, live art, tattooing, glassblowing, sneakerheads, foodies and more. Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $90-$1,400; 407-295-3247; floridagroves.com.

Saturday, April 20:

The 19th Annual Central Florida Earth Day An exciting day of colorful and educational exhibits and activities. 10 am; Lake Eola Park, North Rosalind Avenue and East Washington Street; free; cfearthday.org.

Earth Day Birthday: Staind, Seether, Asking Alexandria, Dayseeker, Ayron Jones, Fozzy, Tim Montana, Austin Meade, Soil, Sleep Theory, Jimmie's Chicken Shack 11 am; Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $25-$300; 407-295-3247; wjrr.iheart.com.

Record Store Day A gathering of independent record store owners and employees as a way to celebrate and spread the word about the unique culture surrounding nearly 1,400 independently owned record stores in the U.S. and thousands of similar stores internationally. Various local record stores; recordstoreday.com.

Sunday, April 21:

The 16th Annual Winter Park Paint Out Twenty-four professionally acclaimed plein air artists will paint throughout Winter Park and Orlando. 1 pm; Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens, 633 Osceola Ave., Winter Park; 407-647-6294; winterparkpaintout.org.

Friday, April 26:

Sideline Wine and Dine Sample fine wines, craft beers, and delectable dishes from dozens of local favorites, with proceeds benefiting the Florida Citrus Sports Foundation's continued K-8 educational efforts. 7 pm; Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place; $115-$1,000; 407-423-2476; floridacitrussports.com.

Saturday, April 27:

15th Hannibal Square Heritage Center Folk and Urban Art Festival A celebration of Central Florida's richly diverse culture through art, music, food and more. 10 am; Hannibal Square Heritage Center, 642 W. New England Ave., Winter Park; 407-539-2680; hannibalsquareheritagecenter.org.

The Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival This year's parade is dedicated to the Municipality of Juncos, "La Ciudad del Valenciano." 11 am; Downtown Orlando, Orange Avenue and Central Boulevard; free; floridapuertoricanparade.org.

NAMIWalks A 5K walk and community event supporting mental health awareness with food, fun, raffles, entertainments, special guests, and more. 8 am; Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs; 407-571-8863; namiwalks.org.

Saturday-Sunday, April 27-28:

10th Annual Mount Dora Blueberry Festival Crafters, live music, pancake breakfast, blueberry beer, wine and a blueberry pie eating contest. 9 am-5 pm; Donnelly Park, North Baker Street and East Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora; free; mountdorablueberryfestival.com.

The 13th Annual St. Johns River Festival of the Arts A fine arts & fine crafts event filled with artwork from some of the best artists across the country. 10 am; Historic Downtown Sanford, Second Street and Sanford Avenue, Sanford; free; 407-339-0879; historicdowntownsanford.com.

The 39th Melbourne Art Festival Showcasing the work of more than 200 talented artists. 9 am; Wickham Park, 2500 Parkway Drive, Melbourne; free; 321-255-4307; melbournearts.org.

62nd Annual Apopka Art and Foliage Festival SunGold Gardens, Just Plumerias, Amaryllis Spectacularis, Ecofruits of Florida, Jim's Bonsai, Orchid Nanny and other gardening specialists, plus art, kids zone, live entertainment and more. Kit Land Nelson Park, South Park Avenue and East Orange Street, Apopka; free; apopkaartandfoliagefestival.org.

Sunday, April 28:

Seven Seas Food Festival: Ludacris 7 pm; Bayside Stadium, 5677 SeaWorld Drive; $99-$209; seaworld.com/orlando.

Monday-Tuesday, April 29-30:

APC National Pie Championships Pie bakers from across the country go crust-to-crust for the national title. New flavor categories this year include Beef Pot Pie, Pecan Pie, Mango Pie and Pear Pie. Embassy Suites South of Lake Buena Vista, 4955 Kyngs Heath Road, Kissimmee, 407-597-4000; free; piecouncil.org.

Saturday, May 4:

Derby on Park Horse-racin' excitement buttressed with activations by brands like Makers Mark, John Craig Clothier and Mercedes-Benz of Orlando. 3:30 pm; Winter Park Event Center, 1050 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park; 407-896-7356; price TBA; facebook.com/winterparkevents.

Saturday-Sunday, May 4-5:

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Demo Derby, Bone Shaker, Bigfoot, Gunkster and a special appearance from the car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot TRANSAURUS. The Glow Party production features a laser light show, spectacular theatrical effects, dance parties, and Hot Wheels toy giveaways. Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee; $10-$60; 321-697-3333; ohpark.com.

Thursday-Sunday, May 9-12:

Welcome to Rockville Foo Fighters, Mötley Crüe, Slipknot, Jelly Roll, Disturbed, Limp Bizkit, Queens of the Stone Age, Judas Priest, Greta Van Fleet, Evanescence, Falling in Reverse, A Day to Remember, Breaking Benjamin, Bad Omens, The Offspring, Mudvayne, Koe Wetzel, Stone Temple Pilots, Primus, Cypress Hill, Sum 41, Slayer's Kerry King and Mr. Bungle. Daytona International Speedway, 1801 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach; $109.99-$1,199.96; 904-253-7223; welcometorockville.com.

Sunday, May 12:

Duckies Vintage and Retro Market Expo Good old-fashioned fun, games and cosplay for people born in the wrong century. Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; 407-295-3247; instagram.com/duckiesvintageboutique.

May 15-27:

33rd Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival Hundreds of ticketed performances from playwrights, performance artists and musicians from around the world perform for two weeks in Orlando, along with food, drink, music, comedy and more on the Fringe lawn. Various times and venues; ticket prices TBA; orlandofringe.org.

Friday-Sunday, May 17-19:

Spooky Empire An enormous room of vendors, a film and tattoo festival, music, celebrity speakers, and more to satiate diehard aficionados of the spooky season. Wyndham Orlando Resort, 8001 International Drive; $40-$275; spookyempire.com.

Saturday, May 18:

Beer 'Merica Brings over 100 American craft brews and innovative brands to a single, beautiful, lakeside park in celebration of American Craft Beer Week. 3 pm; Gaston Edwards Park, 1236 N. Orange Ave.; $40-$70; orlandoweeklytickets.com.

Orlando Book Festival A daylong celebration of books. Panels and talks from authors from all over the state and a keynote from New York Times bestselling author Tayari Jones, author of An American Marriage. 10 am; Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.; 407-835-7323; attend.ocls.info.

Second Harvest Food Bank's 3rd Annual Ultimate Garden Party This whimsical afternoon will feature fun entertainment, exciting silent and live auctions, casino-style games, and delicious lunch and libations. 1 pm; Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek, 14100 Bonnet Creek Resort Lane; $150-$325; 407-295-1066; ultimategardenparty.com.