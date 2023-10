Spooky Empire returns to Orlando Halloween weekend with cosplay, celebs and frights galore

Photo courtesy Spooky Empire/Facebook Spooky Empire returns to Orlando for Halloween weekend

Locally grown horror convention Spooky Empire takes over the Hyatt Regency Orlando for a long weekend of cosplay, celebs, vendors, live entertainment and sundry other frights.This year's edition has a huge cast of celebrity guests doing signings and photos, including Cassandra "Elvira" Peterson, Doug "Pinhead" Bradley, Robert "Freddy" Englund, Kiefer Sutherland, Harry Hamlin, Rose McGowan, two Jasons, much of the cast of, Jason Patric, Kevin Nash, Chuck Billy from Testament and many more.The celebs are only part of the attraction of the event. There is also live music, burlesque, afterparties, film screenings, costume contests, a zombie walk and a vendor hall.Spooky Empire runs Oct. 27-29 at the Hyatt Regency Orlando. Tickets are still available.