Spooky Empire returns to Orlando Halloween weekend with cosplay, celebs and frights galore

And Cassandra ‘Elvira’ Peterson!

By on Thu, Oct 26, 2023 at 12:41 pm

Spooky Empire returns to Orlando for Halloween weekend - Photo courtesy Spooky Empire/Facebook
Photo courtesy Spooky Empire/Facebook
Spooky Empire returns to Orlando for Halloween weekend
Locally grown horror convention Spooky Empire takes over the Hyatt Regency Orlando for a long weekend of cosplay, celebs, vendors, live entertainment and sundry other frights.

This year's edition has a huge cast of celebrity guests doing signings and photos, including Cassandra "Elvira" Peterson, Doug "Pinhead" Bradley, Robert "Freddy" Englund, Kiefer Sutherland, Harry Hamlin, Rose McGowan, two Jasons, much of the cast of Nightmare on Elm Street 4, Jason Patric, Kevin Nash, Chuck Billy from Testament and many more.

The celebs are only part of the attraction of the event. There is also live music, burlesque, afterparties, film screenings, costume contests, a zombie walk and a vendor hall.

Spooky Empire runs Oct. 27-29 at the Hyatt Regency Orlando. Tickets are still available.

Event Details
Spooky Empire

Spooky Empire

Fri., Oct. 27, 1 p.m., Sat., Oct. 28, 11 a.m. and Sun., Oct. 29, 11 a.m.

Hyatt Regency Orlando 9801 International Drive, Orlando I-Drive/Universal

Buy Tickets

$40-$80
Location Details

Hyatt Regency Orlando

9801 International Drive, Orlando I-Drive/Universal

1 event 7 articles

