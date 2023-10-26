Spooky Empire returns to Orlando Halloween weekend with cosplay, celebs and frights galore

This year's edition has a huge cast of celebrity guests doing signings and photos, including Cassandra "Elvira" Peterson, Doug "Pinhead" Bradley, Robert "Freddy" Englund, Kiefer Sutherland, Harry Hamlin, Rose McGowan, two Jasons, much of the cast of Nightmare on Elm Street 4, Jason Patric, Kevin Nash, Chuck Billy from Testament and many more.
The celebs are only part of the attraction of the event. There is also live music, burlesque, afterparties, film screenings, costume contests, a zombie walk and a vendor hall.
Spooky Empire runs Oct. 27-29 at the Hyatt Regency Orlando. Tickets are still available.
