SeaWorld’s Aquatica to host ‘Beach Nights’ movie screenings starting this weekend

By on Fri, Jan 20, 2023 at 1:05 pm

Aquatica debuts new after-hours film series this weekend - Photo courtesy Aquatica/Facebook
Photo courtesy Aquatica/Facebook
SeaWorld's Aquatica is set to host a new after-hours event series starting this weekend that is sure to make a cinematic splash with the young ones.

The movie series "Beach Nights" takes place on Saturday evenings at 5:45 p.m., kicking off this weekend and running through Feb. 25. The waterpark will screen six family-friendly films outdoors over the course of the next few weeks, with snacks and drinks available.

Movies on the lineup include:

Luca: Saturday, Jan. 21
Moana: Saturday, Jan. 28
Sing: Saturday, Feb. 4
Princess and the Frog: Saturday, Feb. 11
Aladdin: Saturday, Feb. 18
Beauty and the Beast: Saturday, Feb. 25

Attendance at Beach Nights is free with park admission. Attendees will also receive a free bag of popcorn.


