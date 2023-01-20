SeaWorld’s Aquatica to host ‘Beach Nights’ movie screenings starting this weekend

Photo courtesy Aquatica/Facebook
Aquatica debuts new after-hours film series this weekend
SeaWorld's Aquatica is set to host a new after-hours event series starting this weekend that is sure to make a cinematic splash with the young ones.
The movie series "Beach Nights
" takes place on Saturday evenings at 5:45 p.m., kicking off this weekend and running through Feb. 25. The waterpark will screen six family-friendly films outdoors over the course of the next few weeks, with snacks and drinks available.
Movies on the lineup include:
Luca:
Saturday, Jan. 21
Moana:
Saturday, Jan. 28
Sing:
Saturday, Feb. 4
Princess and the Frog:
Saturday, Feb. 11
Aladdin:
Saturday, Feb. 18
Beauty and the Beast:
Saturday, Feb. 25
Attendance at Beach Nights is free with park admission. Attendees will also receive a free bag of popcorn.
Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter