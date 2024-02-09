SeaWorld announces rundown of 60th anniversary celebration attractions and exclusives in March

The theme park hopes to make a splash with new rides, shows and merch

By on Fri, Feb 9, 2024 at 2:15 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Penguin Trek is poised to open at SeaWorld - Image courtesy SeaWorld
Image courtesy SeaWorld
Penguin Trek is poised to open at SeaWorld
SeaWorld is making waves with their 60th-anniversary celebrations coming later this month, bringing new shows and attractions to the theme park.

The “So Much More to Sea” campaign will feature new rides, attractions, merchandise, shows, ticket offers, food, drinks and more, with promotions starting on March 21. The starting date marks almost exactly 60 years since the first SeaWorld park opened in San Diego, California.

The celebration will continue through Sunday, March 24, with more special events and experiences coming later this summer.

To mark the occasion, SeaWorld will finally open the long-awaited “Penguin Trek” attraction, a rollercoaster with twists and turns themed around the icy glaciers of Antarctica.

SeaWorld will also debut new Cirque de Soleil-style live shows, a brand new character parade and exclusive merchandise and food and drink options.

SeaWorld Orlando recently celebrated its own 50th anniversary back in December with exclusive merchandise offers and gifts.


Location Details

SeaWorld

7007 SeaWorld Drive, Orlando I-Drive/Universal

407-363-2613

seaworld.com/orlando


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Alexandra Sullivan

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Nude Nite returns to Orlando this week, stretching over three nights

By Alexandra Sullivan

Nude Nite returns to Orlando for three nights this year

Madame Tussauds Orlando debuts new wax Rihanna figure wearing Super Bowl look

By Matthew Moyer

Madame Tussauds Orlando unveils new Rihanna statue

Cougar at the Central Florida Zoo predicts Super Bowl winner and who are we to disagree?

By Alexandra Sullivan

The Central Florida Zoo's resident cougar sniffs out a prediction for the big game.

More than 20 Valentine's Day dinners, drag shows and more around Orlando

By Kristin Howard

More than 20 Valentine's Day dinners, drag shows and more around Orlando

Also in Arts + Culture

Five Can’t-Miss Central Florida Day Trips, Presented by Florida Charter Bus Company SPONSORED CONTENT

By OW Promo

Five Can’t-Miss Central Florida Day Trips, Presented by Florida Charter Bus Company

Cougar at the Central Florida Zoo predicts Super Bowl winner and who are we to disagree?

By Alexandra Sullivan

The Central Florida Zoo's resident cougar sniffs out a prediction for the big game.

Orlando Fringe names Scott Galbraith interim executive director

By Orlando Weekly Staff

Scott Galbraith is named interim executive director of Orlando Fringe

Change is in the air at Disney World, with a revamped Cirque du Soleil show and a final bow for the Country Bear Jamboree’s classic repertoire

By Seth Kubersky

Updates to Cirque du Soleil's Drawn to Life prove changing a show can actually be a good thing.
More

Digital Issue

February 7, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us