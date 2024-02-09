SeaWorld announces rundown of 60th anniversary celebration attractions and exclusives in March

The “So Much More to Sea” campaign will feature new rides, attractions, merchandise, shows, ticket offers, food, drinks and more, with promotions starting on March 21. The starting date marks almost exactly 60 years since the first SeaWorld park opened in San Diego, California.
The celebration will continue through Sunday, March 24, with more special events and experiences coming later this summer.
To mark the occasion, SeaWorld will finally open the long-awaited “Penguin Trek” attraction, a rollercoaster with twists and turns themed around the icy glaciers of Antarctica.
SeaWorld will also debut new Cirque de Soleil-style live shows, a brand new character parade and exclusive merchandise and food and drink options.
SeaWorld Orlando recently celebrated its own 50th anniversary back in December with exclusive merchandise offers and gifts.
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed