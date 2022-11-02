Say 'Farewell' to Orlando Museum of Art's 1st Thursdays this week

Photo courtesy OMA/Facebook Orlando Museum of Art wraps their 1st Thursdays for a time this week

It feels like the end of an era, as Orlando Museum of Art closes the book on their popular monthly local-arts showcase and social shindig 1st Thursdays.The Thursday-night staple has been a chance for local artists to get their work on the walls of OMA for one heady night for more than two decades.The theme this month is no theme, which means all bets are off for local creativity. The museum promises that this isn’t goodbye forever but more of a temporary farewell, with a promised return of sorts in 2023 as “a bigger version of itself.”So check out local art of all medium and message, bites from Maya Rosa, and music courtesy of the Rick Birkbeck Band.