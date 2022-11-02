ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Say 'Farewell' to Orlando Museum of Art's 1st Thursdays this week

By on Wed, Nov 2, 2022 at 1:00 am

Orlando Museum of Art wraps their 1st Thursdays for a time this week - Photo courtesy OMA/Facebook
Photo courtesy OMA/Facebook
Orlando Museum of Art wraps their 1st Thursdays for a time this week

It feels like the end of an era, as Orlando Museum of Art closes the book on their popular monthly local-arts showcase and social shindig 1st Thursdays.

The Thursday-night staple has been a chance for local artists to get their work on the walls of OMA for one heady night for more than two decades.

The theme this month is no theme, which means all bets are off for local creativity. The museum promises that this isn’t goodbye forever but more of a temporary farewell, with a promised return of sorts in 2023 as “a bigger version of itself.”

So check out local art of all medium and message, bites from Maya Rosa, and music courtesy of the Rick Birkbeck Band.

6 p.m., Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org, $20.

Location Details

Orlando Museum of Art

2416 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

407-896-4231

6 events 57 articles

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Leslie Dughi dressed as a witch for Halloween in Tallahassee, Florida. (1972)

Historic photos show Halloween in Florida through the years
Creative City Project's latest Orlando installation 'Airplay' is an kaleidoscopic, inflatable labyrinth

Creative City Project's latest Orlando installation 'Airplay' is a kaleidoscopic, inflatable labyrinth
Orlando rallied for abortion rights at downtown Bans Off My Body protest

Orlando rallied for abortion rights at downtown Bans Off My Body protest
Corn Maze Orlando 15239 Lake Pickett Road, 407-929-0970 The corn maze and pumpkin patch opens on October 8 with hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prices for the maze and park range from $10 to $15 depending on age. Photo via Corn Maze Orlando

Orlando area corn mazes and pumpkin patches to explore this fall

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Leslie Dughi dressed as a witch for Halloween in Tallahassee, Florida. (1972)

Historic photos show Halloween in Florida through the years
Creative City Project's latest Orlando installation 'Airplay' is an kaleidoscopic, inflatable labyrinth

Creative City Project's latest Orlando installation 'Airplay' is a kaleidoscopic, inflatable labyrinth
Orlando rallied for abortion rights at downtown Bans Off My Body protest

Orlando rallied for abortion rights at downtown Bans Off My Body protest
Corn Maze Orlando 15239 Lake Pickett Road, 407-929-0970 The corn maze and pumpkin patch opens on October 8 with hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prices for the maze and park range from $10 to $15 depending on age. Photo via Corn Maze Orlando

Orlando area corn mazes and pumpkin patches to explore this fall

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Leslie Dughi dressed as a witch for Halloween in Tallahassee, Florida. (1972)

Historic photos show Halloween in Florida through the years
Creative City Project's latest Orlando installation 'Airplay' is an kaleidoscopic, inflatable labyrinth

Creative City Project's latest Orlando installation 'Airplay' is a kaleidoscopic, inflatable labyrinth
Orlando rallied for abortion rights at downtown Bans Off My Body protest

Orlando rallied for abortion rights at downtown Bans Off My Body protest
Corn Maze Orlando 15239 Lake Pickett Road, 407-929-0970 The corn maze and pumpkin patch opens on October 8 with hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prices for the maze and park range from $10 to $15 depending on age. Photo via Corn Maze Orlando

Orlando area corn mazes and pumpkin patches to explore this fall

Trending

Dezerland Action Park opening drive-thru 'Christmas Nights in Lights' show in November

By Valerie Galarza

Dezerland Action Park opening drive-thru 'Christmas Nights in Lights' show in November

Katt Williams returns to make Orlando laugh as part of '2023 and Me' tour

By Gabby Macogay

Katt Williams

Orlando Halloween events 2022: Spooky season stuff to do

By Kristin Howard and Jessica Bryce Young

Orlando Halloween events 2022: Spooky season stuff to do

Audible comedy-horror series 'Catchers' is a creepy conclave of Orlando alumni

By Steve Schneider

Audible comedy-horror series 'Catchers' is a creepy conclave of Orlando alumni

Also in Arts + Culture

This week Scorpios will find a way to transmute fear into boldness and badassery

By Rob Brezsny

Scorps: Be badass this week.

Orlando horror author Owl Goingback takes on Werewolf by Night for Marvel Comics

By Matthew Moyer

Alison Sampson's art from Werewolf by Night, written by Owl Goingback

Audible comedy-horror series 'Catchers' is a creepy conclave of Orlando alumni

By Steve Schneider

Audible comedy-horror series 'Catchers' is a creepy conclave of Orlando alumni

Orlando XFL team: Guardians join spring league in second relaunch

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando XFL team: Guardians join spring league in second relaunch
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us