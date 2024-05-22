BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars are coming to Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center this summer

Our very own Roxxxy will be there, with Angerious, Jorgeous, Plastique, Vanjie and Shannel

By on Wed, May 22, 2024 at 2:47 pm

click to enlarge RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars are coming to Orlando live - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars are coming to Orlando live
The All-Stars of RuPaul's Drag Race are hitting the road this summer, and it looks like they'll be getting glam here in Orlando.

Angerious, Jorgeous, Plastique Tiara, Orlando's own Roxxxy Andrews, Vanessa Vanjie and Shannel will be bringing the glamor of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 9 — which just premiered on Paramount+ on May 17 — to the Dr. Phillips Center. The night promises to be a "show-within-a-show highlighting the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent it takes for a Queen to be an All-Star."

RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars Live comes to the Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday, Aug. 27. Tickets are available through the Dr. Phillips Center. VIP meet-and-greet packages are up for grabs, too.

Location Details

Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

844-513-2014

drphillipscenter.org



Matthew Moyer

May 22, 2024

