RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars are coming to Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center this summer

Angerious, Jorgeous, Plastique Tiara, Orlando's own Roxxxy Andrews, Vanessa Vanjie and Shannel will be bringing the glamor of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 9 — which just premiered on Paramount+ on May 17 — to the Dr. Phillips Center. The night promises to be a "show-within-a-show highlighting the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent it takes for a Queen to be an All-Star."
RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars Live comes to the Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday, Aug. 27. Tickets are available through the Dr. Phillips Center. VIP meet-and-greet packages are up for grabs, too.
Location Details
