Orange County Animal Services hosts ‘Bridgerton’ adoption event through this weekend

Photo via Orange County Animal Services
Orange County Animal Services this weekend hosts an adoption event for all the Bridgerton
fans of Central Florida.
The “Lady Whiskertown” adoption event is happening now through Sunday, June 16, with "vintage-style" theming and reduced adoption fees.
The event, which kicked off June 13, coincides with the release of new episodes of the Netflix historical romance series.
The “Lady Whiskertown” event offers a reduced $10 adoption fee on "ready to go home pets," meaning the animals have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Orange County Animal Services currently has 60 pets
that meet the reduced fee requirements. Remaining pets available will be up for adoption at the shelter's standard fees: $55 for dogs and $40 for cats.
The Bridgerton
-themed promotion aligns with a peak in animal numbers at the shelter, which has 367 pets at its location near the Mall at Millenia and 277 other pets in foster care, according to a release.
Throughout June so far, Orange County Animal Services has gained 450 cats and 264 dogs, the shelter said.
Whether you need a walking buddy or someone to hang out on the couch and watch the new season of Bridgerton
with, this event is a great opportunity.
