1887 Juneteenth Celebration Week takes over Eatonville this week

The town of Eatonville is set to host a series of events as part of its 1887 Juneteenth Celebration Week.
Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, is celebrated annually on June 19 to mark the 1865 emancipation of slaves in the United States. This week, the town of Eatonville will partner with Orlando-based educational nonprofit eSTEAMed Learning for a week of events with the theme “Empowering Resilience, Celebrating Freedom, and Reclaiming our Unity.”
The celebration week will consist of six events in six days kicking off Friday, June 14, through Wednesday, June 19.
The Orange County town is the oldest self-governing all-Black municipality in the country. It's home to the Eatonville Historic District and Moseley House Museum, and is known for being the hometown of esteemed author Zora Neale Hurston after her family moved there from Alabama.
On June 14, the celebration kicks off with the kid-focused “Skoot, Ride, and Skate Jam” at the Denton Johnson Center at noon. The event offers an experience for kids to skate at an outdoor skating rink.
The Juneteenth Festival happens on June 15 at the Hungerford Field at noon. There will be live music and food, and families can learn about the importance of Juneteenth in American history.
Coinciding with Father’s Day, there’s a “Fishing with Fathers” event June 16 at Francis Jerry Park-Catalina at 8 a.m. The day will be filled with music, food and fishing opportunities.
On June 17, the town of Eatonville holds “The Power of Flowers” event for Senior Citizen Day at Eatonville Town Hall at 10 a.m. Guests can register a senior citizen to be gifted flowers for appreciation and love from the community.
On June 17, a virtual event called “A Journey Towards Freedom'' takes place at the Eatonville Library at 11:30 a.m. Guests will be able to learn about the history of Juneteenth from national historians, locals and descendants of early Eatonville residents.
Lastly, rounding out the weeklong celebration, the 1887 Juneteenth Celebration Week hosts a “Freedom Day Proclamation Reading” where community members can pay tribute to the historic day and honor Eatonville itself.
