Orlando celebrates Juneteenth with cultural events, authentic food and community gatherings this month

Juneteenth is held annually on June 19 to commemorate the 1865 emancipation of American slaves. The day symbolizes freedom and resilience, and was only recently designated as a federal holiday in 2021, although it has been widely celebrated since its inception.In Central Florida this year, organizations and local governments are offering plenty of Juneteenth events featuring family-friendly exhibitions, educational opportunities and a slew of community-wide celebrations.Join the celebration with a jam-packed lineup of activities including educational opportunities to learn more on the history of Black oppression, a Father’s Day event, a youth day at an outdoor skating rink for guests with bikes, skateboards and all manner of things with wheels, and more.This celebration is heavily educational with more than five guest speakers set to talk about the history of Juneteenth. The event includes a free Father’s Day breakfast to kick off the day.This kid-friendly gathering in partnership with the Florida Theatrical Association and the Orlando Family Stage will have live readings of stories depicting the history of Juneteenth, a lineup of Black-owned food and drink vendors and a free book raffle.Ride around Orlando and explore the many streets where history was made in the Black community. Guests can hear from local social justice advocates, historians and more highlighting the strength of Orlando’s Black community.Bring your lawn chairs out for this outdoor celebration of freedom hosting children’s performances, guest speakers, family activities and more.Hosted by the Crealdé School of Art, this art installation will be displayed as a visual storytelling guide focusing on the history of Black Lives Matter. It will provide students aged 13 to 17 with photography instructions to assist with redefining the idea of self-expression. Students will share their art and their stories of heritage in celebration of Juneteenth.The city of Winter Park and The Equity Council Corp., a Black-owned nonprofit, co- host a summer celebration in honor of Juneteenth. The event will feature live jazz performances, food vendors and beverages in Shady Park, and will also host performances from local dancers and artists, as well as a slew of Black-owned vendors selling cultural attire, custom jewelry, art and more.As the red carpet rolls out, guests can revel in this gala event, featuring a silent live auction, door prizes, and a raffle. Former Orlando Area State Attorney Monique Worrell will be featured as the keynote speaker of the gala, and food will be provided.A day of celebration, education and reflection at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium.Sponsored by Experience Kissimmee, come celebrate Kissimmee’s diverse community with this Juneteenth festival in commemoration of Black history. This free event will host live music, food and craft vendors.Indulge in this evening of education and understanding where Dr. Rebekah McCloud, Smith Grant Scholar, will address the relationships between the historic legacies of Juneteenth, Watch Night Service and the Black Church.Hosted by the Lincoln Park South Lake Alliance and the city of Clermont, this event focused on freedom invites locals to enjoy live entertainment, music, authentic food and drink options, and engaging activities.Held at the Orlando Family Stage, this event will illuminate Black artists in the community and highlight spoken word poetry, musical sets and live dancing to showcase African American history through the new generation of artists.The city of Longwood hosts its third annual Juneteenth celebration, with live music from the Silkee Smoove Band, free food from Black-owned Icing on Top LLC, vendors, a dance floor and more.Held on the 18th floor, this event includes an educational screening of the film, the story of an Eritrean-American boy coming of age in the bustling city of Seattle. The event will offer an open bar and small bites prior to the film, as well as a post-film discussion held by attorney Michael Moore.Guests can enjoy live performances, local artists, food vendors and the county’s 2nd Annual Juneteenth Fireworks show that’s sure to be dazzling.This spotlight event on influential African American Floridians will host nine local professional theater performers from the Orlando theater community, each providing an innovative twist on famous folklore, poems, songs and essays, in honor of Black artists like Zora Neale Hurston, James Weldon Johnson and others.