Real Madrid vs. Juventus to thrill Orlando footie fans this week

Photo courtesy Real Madrid/Facebook Lunin and his Real Madrid compatriots play in Orlando this week

Orlando is in for a sporty treat this week: a highly anticipated clash between Real Madrid and Juventus, two global soccer clubs, hosted by the Florida Cup.The match is part of Soccer Champions Tour, and marks the 25th time the two European clubs will face off, although this will be their first time at Camping World Stadium.So, local fans, be a good sport and a welcoming host, grab your own cleats in solidarity (or don’t) and enjoy what’s primed to be an exciting, high-profile event. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said the opportunity to host them is an “honor.”Real Madrid leads the all-time series 12—10—2; Juventus, sometimes referred to as “Juve,” has been called the second best club in Europe of the 20th century.