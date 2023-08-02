Real Madrid vs. Juventus to thrill Orlando footie fans this week

Yes 'footie' is a real term, look it up

By on Wed, Aug 2, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
Lunin and his Real Madrid compatriots play in Orlando this week - Photo courtesy Real Madrid/Facebook
Photo courtesy Real Madrid/Facebook
Lunin and his Real Madrid compatriots play in Orlando this week
Orlando is in for a sporty treat this week: a highly anticipated clash between Real Madrid and Juventus, two global soccer clubs, hosted by the Florida Cup.

The match is part of Soccer Champions Tour, and marks the 25th time the two European clubs will face off, although this will be their first time at Camping World Stadium.

So, local fans, be a good sport and a welcoming host, grab your own cleats in solidarity (or don’t) and enjoy what’s primed to be an exciting, high-profile event. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said the opportunity to host them is an “honor.”

Real Madrid leads the all-time series 12—10—2; Juventus, sometimes referred to as “Juve,” has been called the second best club in Europe of the 20th century.

7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 2, Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place, fcseries.com, $73–$1,000.
Event Details
Soccer Champions Tour: Juventus v. Real Madrid

Soccer Champions Tour: Juventus v. Real Madrid

Wed., Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m.

Camping World Stadium 1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$63-$1002
Location Details

Camping World Stadium

1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando Downtown

407-423-2476

6 events 67 articles

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

McKenna Schueler

McKenna Schueler

News reporter for Orlando Weekly, covering general news, local government, labor, housing, and other social and economic justice issues. Previously worked as a news anchor for WMNF in Tampa and a freelance journalist with works published in In These Times, Strikewave, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, and Facing South...
Scroll to read more Sports articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Halloween Horror Nights complete haunted house lineup revealed for 2023 event

By Sarah Castillo

Halloween Horror Nights complete haunted house lineup revealed for 2023 event

Hatbox Ghost, spooky treats and more ‘Haunted Mansion’ movie tie-ins at Disney World

By Chelsea Zukowski

Hatbox Ghost, spooky treats and more ‘Haunted Mansion’ movie tie-ins at Disney World

Renaissance Theatre's immersive ‘Nosferatu’ returns to Orlando this fall

By Bellanee Plaza

'Nosferatu' returns to the Renaissance Theatre in time for Halloween

Orlando designer Jeff Matz revisits his Figurehead years at the History Center

By Matthew Moyer

Jeff Matz's poster for a 2000 Yo La Tengo show

Also in Arts + Culture

Enzian Theater screens 1960s exploitation gem ‘She Mob’ for Freaky Fridays

By Jamie Arena

Freaky Fridays screens 'She Mob' this week

Cup-A-Thon returns to Winter Park's Crealdé for a 38th year

By Bellanee Plaza

Cup-A-Thon returns to Winter Park's Crealdé for a 38th year this week

Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka performs a two-night stand at the Orlando Improv

By Sarah Castillo

Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka performs a two-night stand at the Orlando Improv

It’s your last chance to see Florida artist Emily Martinez’s ‘1-800-Eternity’ installation

By Victor Rodriguez

Emily Martinez's "1-800-Eternity" closes at FAVO this weekend.
More

Digital Issue

August 2, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us