Pride Guide: What to do, see, hear at 2023 Come Out With Pride festival and parade

Stronger together

By and on Thu, Oct 19, 2023 at 4:35 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Pride Guide: What to do, see, hear at 2023 Come Out With Pride festival and parade
photo courtesy COWP Inc.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Baga Chipz RuPaul's Drag Race Season One fan favorite! Reservations recommended. 6:30 pm; Hamburger Mary's, 110 W. Church St.; call for price; 321-319-0600.

Pride Bingo 6:15 pm; Savoy Orlando, 1913 N. Orange Ave.; savoyorlando.com.

Stronger Together Concert: Celebrating the Legacy of Queer Southern Trailblazers 7 pm; First United Methodist Church Orlando, 142 E. Jackson St.; free; 407-849-6080; orlandogaychorus.org.

Thursday, Oct. 19

Death Becomes Her Real Radio 104.1's Sabrina Ambra and drag entertainer Trixie Deluxxe roast the camp classic. 7 pm; Savoy Orlando, 1913 N. Orange Ave.; $12-$15; savoyorlando.com.

Event Details
"Death Becomes Her"

"Death Becomes Her"

Thu., Oct. 19, 7 p.m.

Savoy Orlando 1913 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Central

Buy Tickets

$12-$15

Latin Night: Pride Edition 8 pm; Savoy Orlando, 1913 N. Orange Ave.; savoyorlando.com.

Friday, Oct. 20

Bear Pride Night: Bear Buffet 8 pm; Savoy Orlando, 1913 N. Orange Ave.; savoyorlando.com.

Familias en el Sur: Last Stop Florida A free night of family, fun, entertainment, games, and food to celebrate the richness of queer/trans Latine culture in Orlando. 1 pm; The Center, 946 N. Mills Ave.; thecenterorlando.org

Event Details
Please Say Gay: Pride Kick-Off Party

Please Say Gay: Pride Kick-Off Party

Fri., Oct. 20, 6 p.m.

The Veranda at Thornton Park 707 E. Washington St., Orlando Thornton Park

Buy Tickets

Please Say Gay: Pride Kick-Off Party A fun community mini-block party right in Thornton Park filled with delicious bites, drinks, and performances by local LGBTQIA+ talents. 6 pm; The Veranda at Thornton Park, 707 E. Washington St; 336-491-8489; verandaevents.com.

Ready, Set, Pride Mixer Where the LGBTQ+ community comes together to embrace love, diversity, and unity. 6 pm; Artisan's Table, 55 W. Church St; $10; 407-730-7499; artisanstableorlando.com.

click to enlarge Pride Guide: What to do, see, hear at 2023 Come Out With Pride festival and parade
photo courtesy COWP Inc.

Saturday, Oct. 21

CFL Trans & Nonbinary March and Rally First launched in 2022, The CFL Trans & Nonbinary March and Rally was created to increase trans and non-binary representation, visibility and inclusivity at Come Out With Pride, Inc. and the larger Central Florida community. 1 pm; Lake Eola Park, East Central Boulevard and North Eola Drive.

Event Details

CFL Trans & Nonbinary March and Rally

Sat., Oct. 21, 1 p.m.

Lake Eola Park East Central Boulevard and North Eola Drive, Orlando Downtown

Club Pride Stage at Come Out With Pride Produced by Bluelala Events, the Pride Stage unites our community through art, music and dance. Celebrate with the Drag Extravaganza, local bands, artists and DJs. 6 pm; Lake Eola Park, East Central Boulevard and North Eola Drive; free.

Come Out With Pride Festival & Marketplace Attendees can browse goods and services from over 200 vendors in the Marketplace and SponsorWalk areas. Visit the Youth Zone, Rainbow Ranch, Sober Space, Trans Pride, Club Pride Stage and more. No ticket required! Noon; Lake Eola Park, East Central Boulevard and North Eola Drive; free.

Come Out With Pride Orlando! Party Free shuttle to Savoy from Pride 2-8 pm. 2 pm; Savoy Orlando, 1913 N. Orange Ave.; savoyorlando.com.

Dance With Friends Pride Edition Mr. Bitch, Say!, Bossmandiego, Ja'staria. 8 pm; Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.; $11-$27; facebook.com/ironcowcafe.

Jungle Jam Get ready to unleash your wild side at an exhilarating night dedicated to celebrating women of the LGBTQ+ community, offering a safe and electrifying space to dance, connect, and be yourself. 10 pm; Elixir, 9 W. Washington St.; $10; 407-985-3507.

Pride: 3 Venues, 3 Parties Party at Southern Nights Orlando (18+), District Dive and Stiffy's (21+). 6 pm; Southern Nights, 375 S. Bumby Ave; 407-412-5039; facebook.com/girltheparty.

Pride Headliners at the Diva Stage Fresh off RuPaul's Drag Race, the winner of Miss Congeniality LaLa Ri and the first double crown winner Monét X Change co-headline, plus local performers including Darcel Stevens, The Les Vixens, House of Cavalli, House of San Miguel, The Renaissance Theater, and more. 8:45 pm; Walt Disney Amphitheater, Lake Eola Park, 195 N. Rosalind Ave.; free-$150; 407-246-2827.

click to enlarge Pride Guide: What to do, see, hear at 2023 Come Out With Pride festival and parade
image courtesy COWP Inc.
Location Details

Lake Eola Park

North Rosalind Avenue and East Washington Street, Orlando Downtown

15 articles

Sunday, Oct. 22

AC Sky Bar Drag Brunch Enjoy views of Orlando while enjoying the post-Come Out With Pride Drag Brunch. Two seatings available. 11 am & 1:30 pm; AC Hotel by Marriott Orlando Downtown, 333 S. Garland Ave.; $55; 407-635-2300; marriott.com.

Come Out With Pride: Sand Volleyball Tournament 10 am; Orlando Festival Park, East Robinson Street and North Primrose Drive; $25; bit.ly/pridevolley.

Hers Brunch Orlando Pride Takeover Noon; Artisan's Table, 55 W. Church St.; 407-730-7499; artisanstableorlando.com.

Pride Recovery Brunch: T-Dance and Karaoke Noon; Ivanhoe 1915, 1915 N. Orange Ave.; 407-898-6766; instagram.com/ivanhoeorl.


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed
Event Details
Ready, Set, Pride Mixer

Ready, Set, Pride Mixer

Fri., Oct. 20, 6 p.m.

Artisan's Table 55 W. Church St., Suite 128, Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$10

Tags:

About The Authors

Kristin Howard

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young has been working with Orlando Weekly since 2003, serving as copy editor, dining editor and arts editor before becoming editor in chief in 2016.
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Rocky Horror Picture Show comes to the Plaza Live on Halloween

By Grayson Keglovic

Plaza Live kind of reopens for some Halloween 'Rocky Horror' fun

Orlando Fringe announces new name for their winter festival

By Grayson Keglovic

Orlando Fringe announces new name for their winter festival

New Epcot Candlelight Processional narrators include Brendan Fraser, Sterling K. Brown, Ann-Margret and more

By Chelsea Zukowski

New Epcot Candlelight Processional narrators include Brendan Fraser, Sterling K. Brown, Ann-Margret and more

'The Spider Queen' takes us behind the scenes of one of Marvel's biggest live-action misfires

By Seth Kubersky

'The Spider Queen' opens at Fringe ArtSpace on Friday

Also in Arts + Culture

Orlando Philharmonic appoints its first woman executive director

By Grayson Keglovic

Orlando Philharmonic appoints its first woman executive director

Orlando expat's latest piece gives a close look at what it takes to survive as an artist

By Seth Kubersky

Kubersky (in gloves) scrubs dishes in Feldman's bathroom sink

It’s a jacked weekend of indie wrestling with Spark Joshi and Mayhem on Mills

By Matthew Moyer

It’s a jacked weekend of indie wrestling with Spark Joshi and Mayhem on Mills

Nearly every notable Orlando haunt since the ’90s has one thing in common: Dan Carro

By Seth Kubersky

Gators, Ghosts, and Goblins returns to Gatorland on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29
More

Digital Issue

October 18, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us