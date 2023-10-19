Pride Guide: What to do, see, hear at 2023 Come Out With Pride festival and parade

click to enlarge photo courtesy COWP Inc.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Baga Chipz RuPaul's Drag Race Season One fan favorite! Reservations recommended. 6:30 pm; Hamburger Mary's, 110 W. Church St.; call for price; 321-319-0600.

Pride Bingo 6:15 pm; Savoy Orlando, 1913 N. Orange Ave.; savoyorlando.com.

Stronger Together Concert: Celebrating the Legacy of Queer Southern Trailblazers 7 pm; First United Methodist Church Orlando, 142 E. Jackson St.; free; 407-849-6080; orlandogaychorus.org.

Thursday, Oct. 19

Death Becomes Her Real Radio 104.1's Sabrina Ambra and drag entertainer Trixie Deluxxe roast the camp classic. 7 pm; Savoy Orlando, 1913 N. Orange Ave.; $12-$15; savoyorlando.com.

Latin Night: Pride Edition 8 pm; Savoy Orlando, 1913 N. Orange Ave.; savoyorlando.com.

Friday, Oct. 20

Bear Pride Night: Bear Buffet 8 pm; Savoy Orlando, 1913 N. Orange Ave.; savoyorlando.com.

Familias en el Sur: Last Stop Florida A free night of family, fun, entertainment, games, and food to celebrate the richness of queer/trans Latine culture in Orlando. 1 pm; The Center, 946 N. Mills Ave.; thecenterorlando.org

Please Say Gay: Pride Kick-Off Party A fun community mini-block party right in Thornton Park filled with delicious bites, drinks, and performances by local LGBTQIA+ talents. 6 pm; The Veranda at Thornton Park, 707 E. Washington St; 336-491-8489; verandaevents.com.

Ready, Set, Pride Mixer Where the LGBTQ+ community comes together to embrace love, diversity, and unity. 6 pm; Artisan's Table, 55 W. Church St; $10; 407-730-7499; artisanstableorlando.com.

Saturday, Oct. 21

CFL Trans & Nonbinary March and Rally First launched in 2022, The CFL Trans & Nonbinary March and Rally was created to increase trans and non-binary representation, visibility and inclusivity at Come Out With Pride, Inc. and the larger Central Florida community. 1 pm; Lake Eola Park, East Central Boulevard and North Eola Drive.

Club Pride Stage at Come Out With Pride Produced by Bluelala Events, the Pride Stage unites our community through art, music and dance. Celebrate with the Drag Extravaganza, local bands, artists and DJs. 6 pm; Lake Eola Park, East Central Boulevard and North Eola Drive; free.

Come Out With Pride Festival & Marketplace Attendees can browse goods and services from over 200 vendors in the Marketplace and SponsorWalk areas. Visit the Youth Zone, Rainbow Ranch, Sober Space, Trans Pride, Club Pride Stage and more. No ticket required! Noon; Lake Eola Park, East Central Boulevard and North Eola Drive; free.

Come Out With Pride Orlando! Party Free shuttle to Savoy from Pride 2-8 pm. 2 pm; Savoy Orlando, 1913 N. Orange Ave.; savoyorlando.com.

Dance With Friends Pride Edition Mr. Bitch, Say!, Bossmandiego, Ja'staria. 8 pm; Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.; $11-$27; facebook.com/ironcowcafe.

Jungle Jam Get ready to unleash your wild side at an exhilarating night dedicated to celebrating women of the LGBTQ+ community, offering a safe and electrifying space to dance, connect, and be yourself. 10 pm; Elixir, 9 W. Washington St.; $10; 407-985-3507.

Pride: 3 Venues, 3 Parties Party at Southern Nights Orlando (18+), District Dive and Stiffy's (21+). 6 pm; Southern Nights, 375 S. Bumby Ave; 407-412-5039; facebook.com/girltheparty.

Pride Headliners at the Diva Stage Fresh off RuPaul's Drag Race, the winner of Miss Congeniality LaLa Ri and the first double crown winner Monét X Change co-headline, plus local performers including Darcel Stevens, The Les Vixens, House of Cavalli, House of San Miguel, The Renaissance Theater, and more. 8:45 pm; Walt Disney Amphitheater, Lake Eola Park, 195 N. Rosalind Ave.; free-$150; 407-246-2827.

Sunday, Oct. 22

AC Sky Bar Drag Brunch Enjoy views of Orlando while enjoying the post-Come Out With Pride Drag Brunch. Two seatings available. 11 am & 1:30 pm; AC Hotel by Marriott Orlando Downtown, 333 S. Garland Ave.; $55; 407-635-2300; marriott.com.

Come Out With Pride: Sand Volleyball Tournament 10 am; Orlando Festival Park, East Robinson Street and North Primrose Drive; $25; bit.ly/pridevolley.

Hers Brunch Orlando Pride Takeover Noon; Artisan's Table, 55 W. Church St.; 407-730-7499; artisanstableorlando.com.

Pride Recovery Brunch: T-Dance and Karaoke Noon; Ivanhoe 1915, 1915 N. Orange Ave.; 407-898-6766; instagram.com/ivanhoeorl.