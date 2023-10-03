Oviedo Mall will host a Taylor Swift Day this month

There will be an Eras Tour outfit contest, a Swift trivia scavenger hunt and mall discounts

By on Tue, Oct 3, 2023 at 3:06 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Oviedo Mall will host a 'Taylor Swift Day' this month
Photo via Adobe
Oviedo Mall is celebrating all things Taylor Swift this month, with a full day dedicated to the pop star in honor of The Eras Tour concert film.

"Taylor Swift Day" takes place all day long at the Oviedo Mall Friday, Oct. 13, with special activities and deals ahead of the film's premiere at the Regal Oviedo Mall theater.

Swifties are invited to compete in an Eras Tour-inspired outfit contest, exchange friendship bracelets, and dive into a Taylor Swift trivia scavenger hunt. There will also be discounts available throughout the mall.

At the mall's Regal movie theater, guests can purchase collectible Eras Tour drink cups and popcorn buckets ($19.89, of course).

Tickets for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, playing select dates from Oct. 13 to Nov. 5, can be purchased by visiting regmovies.com.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Museum of Illusions Orlando announces ‘Spooky Spectacle’ Halloween happenings

By Grayson Keglovic

Museum of Illusions Orlando announces ‘Spooky Spectacle’ Halloween happenings

Busch Gardens Tampa to get new rollercoaster Phoenix Rising next spring

By Colin Wolf

Busch Gardens Tampa to get new rollercoaster Phoenix Rising next spring

Ken Jeong steps away from ‘The Masked Singer’ to give headlining comedy performance in Orlando

By Jessica Bryce Young

Ken Jeong performs at Hard Rock Live on Friday

‘The Sam Rivers Sessionography’ attempts to contain the entire arc of the renowned reed player’s career

By Matthew Moyer

‘The Sam Rivers Sessionography’ attempts to contain the entire arc of the renowned reed player’s career

Also in Arts + Culture

‘The Sam Rivers Sessionography’ attempts to contain the entire arc of the renowned reed player’s career

By Matthew Moyer

‘The Sam Rivers Sessionography’ attempts to contain the entire arc of the renowned reed player’s career

Orlando diplomat-photographer uses unique access to capture sensitive portraits of Colombian life

By Richard Reep

"We Know Who We Are" hangs at Mills Gallery through Sept. 30.

Orlando DIY mainstay Sabra Starr exhibits emotional photographic work in ‘Corpo Fantasma’

By Leah Sandler

Sabra Starr presents her 'Corpo Fantasma' installation, opening at the Space Station on Friday

Orlando Pulse survivor Brandon Wolf discusses his new memoir, ‘A Place for Us’

By Ida V. Eskamani and Matthew Moyer

Orlando Pulse survivor Brandon Wolf discusses his new memoir, ‘A Place for Us’
More

Digital Issue

October 4, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us