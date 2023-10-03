Oviedo Mall will host a Taylor Swift Day this month

Oviedo Mall is celebrating all things Taylor Swift this month, with a full day dedicated to the pop star in honor of The Eras Tour
concert film.
"Taylor Swift Day" takes place all day long at the Oviedo Mall Friday, Oct. 13, with special activities and deals ahead of the film's premiere at the Regal Oviedo Mall theater.
Swifties are invited to compete in an Eras Tour-inspired outfit contest, exchange friendship bracelets, and dive into a Taylor Swift trivia scavenger hunt. There will also be discounts available throughout the mall.
At the mall's Regal movie theater, guests can purchase collectible Eras Tour drink cups and popcorn buckets ($19.89, of course).
Tickets for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
, playing select dates from Oct. 13 to Nov. 5, can be purchased by visiting regmovies.com
.
