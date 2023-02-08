Orlando’s Museum of Illusions debuts after-hours, adult-only event ‘Life in Neon’

Orlando attraction the Museum of Illusions will be cast in a new light next week, with a special event on the way that bathes the museum in a cool neon glow.
Life in Neon will be the Icon Park spot's first adults-only (21+), after-hours undertaking. The evening promises live music, DJs, body-painting, glowsticks, drink specials and, of course, a multiplicity of optical tricks and selfie opportunities under neon lights.
"Life in Neon is an exciting way to experience Museum of Illusions like never before,” said Dayna Alcott, general manager of Museum of Illusions, in a press statement. “The body paint and neon lights will create fun photo opportunities all of our guests are sure to love!”
Life in Neon happens at the Museum of Illusions on Friday, Feb. 17, at 8 p.m. Tickets are available now for $29.99.
Event Details
