Orlando Philharmonic appoints its first woman executive director

Photo via Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra/Facebook
For the first time in its three decades, the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra has appointed a female executive director.
Karina Bharne is set to take the lead at the Orlando orchestra and will make local history while doing so.
Bharne has served as the executive director of Symphony Tacoma in Tacoma, Washington, since 2018, and also spent time with the San Antonio Symphony as interim executive director, contributing to her 15 years of experience.
“We went through a comprehensive search process. Received applications from around the country and interviewed several qualified candidates,” Priscilla Azzolini, vice president of the board of directors and chair of the search committee, said in a release. “I am very excited to collaborate with Karina and see her take our orchestra to the next level.”
While Bharne will take over the Philharmonic’s business, current music director Eric Jacobsen will remain with the orchestra until the 2025 season concludes.
“Eric Jacobsen’s international reputation, the artistry and talent of the orchestra, and the dedication of the board and staff affirmed that this is an organization that I want to be a part of,” said Bharne. “I look forward to partnering with the OPO family to bring the magic of music to the Central Florida community both on and off stage.”
Bharne’s new role also marks the first time the organization’s slate of top leaders are all women. She will work alongside director of artistic operations Jamie Erpenbach, board chair Melody Lynch, education and community director Amy Conrod, finance director Renea Washington, philanthropy director Jennifer Coolidge and sales and marketing director Cristina Venturini.
The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra presents more than 170 live concerts at Steinmetz Hall per year. The company is currently performing their “Spooky Serenades” series through the end of October.
All of the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra’s upcoming events are available to view on its 2023-2024 season calendar
.
