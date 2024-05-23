BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'ReTRIBUTEion, The Ultimate Tribute Band Tribute'

This cast of seasoned pros could easily set up shop on the Vegas Strip.

By on Thu, May 23, 2024 at 2:44 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'ReTRIBUTEion, The Ultimate Tribute Band Tribute'

Want to experience an intimate, immersive live concert starring a half-dozen of the world’s greatest classic rock acts, without getting gored by Ticketmaster fees? Look no further than "ReTRIBUTEion," an all-star celebration of the greatest cover band (excuse me, tribute band) that never was. Creator/director Michael Marinaccio plays the founder of an impersonator supergroup comprised of Tymisha Harris (Tina Turner, Whitney Houston), Monica Leamy (Gwen Stefani) and Ryan Leyhue (Ozzy Osbourne, Meat Loaf), backed up by a hard-hitting band featuring guitarists Jonathan Leamy and Matt Lynx.

Slickly produced video clips with “celebrity” cameos and short dialogue scenes, which efficiently chart the band’s multi-decade rise and fall, will amuse anyone who loves This Is Spinal Tap or Monty Python’s “Rock Notes” routine. However, the real draw here is being surrounded by the high-energy musical performances of FM radio favorites, which had me banging my head and my AppleWatch’s decibel meter begging for mercy; thankfully, free earplugs are thoughtfully provided.

This cast of seasoned pros could easily set up shop on the Vegas Strip with their full-bodied interpretations of these icons. Harris’s volcanic “Whole Lotta Love” and Leyhue’s operatic “I Would Do Anything for Love” are worth the price of admission by themselves, and Marinaccio’s mop-headed take on Weird Al had me howling. Bonus points: You can keep drinking at the bar during the show. Party on, dudes!

Orlando Fringe Festival: Tickets and times for "ReTRIBUTEion, The Ultimate Tribute Band Tribute"
Location Details

Renaissance Theatre Co.

415 E. Princeton St., Orlando Ivanhoe Village

rentheatre.com

Renaissance Theatre Co.
Event Details

The 33rd Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival

Through May 27

Lowndes Shakespeare Center 812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Seth Kubersky

Scroll to read more Arts Stories + Interviews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

New drone show debuts at Disney Springs this weekend

By Chelsea Zukowski

New drone show debuts at Disney Springs this weekend

Orlando Carnival Downtown promises a long weekend of live music, food, dancing and even a parade

By Matthew Moyer

A holiday weekend celebration of Caribbean culture takes over downtown Orlando

Aquatica Orlando launches AquaGlow, neon swim party nights, in June

By Sarah Lynott

Aquatica Orlando launches AquaGlow, neon swim party nights, in June

Universal Orlando’s new Tribute Store celebrates blockbuster 1980s summer movies

By Chelsea Zukowski

Universal Orlando’s new Tribute Store celebrates blockbuster 1980s summer movies

Orlando Carnival Downtown promises a long weekend of live music, food, dancing and even a parade

By Matthew Moyer

A holiday weekend celebration of Caribbean culture takes over downtown Orlando

RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars are coming to Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center this summer

By Matthew Moyer

RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars are coming to Orlando live

Mr Ms Adrien hosts a glittering Lady Gaga-themed dance party and drag show at Orlando's Beacham

By Sarah Lynott

Pay homage to Gaga and a cadre of Orlando drag performers

Universal Orlando’s new Tribute Store celebrates blockbuster 1980s summer movies

By Chelsea Zukowski

Universal Orlando’s new Tribute Store celebrates blockbuster 1980s summer movies
More

May 22, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us