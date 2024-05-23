Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'ReTRIBUTEion, The Ultimate Tribute Band Tribute'

Want to experience an intimate, immersive live concert starring a half-dozen of the world’s greatest classic rock acts, without getting gored by Ticketmaster fees? Look no further than "ReTRIBUTEion," an all-star celebration of the greatest cover band (excuse me, tribute band) that never was. Creator/director Michael Marinaccio plays the founder of an impersonator supergroup comprised of Tymisha Harris (Tina Turner, Whitney Houston), Monica Leamy (Gwen Stefani) and Ryan Leyhue (Ozzy Osbourne, Meat Loaf), backed up by a hard-hitting band featuring guitarists Jonathan Leamy and Matt Lynx.
Slickly produced video clips with “celebrity” cameos and short dialogue scenes, which efficiently chart the band’s multi-decade rise and fall, will amuse anyone who loves This Is Spinal Tap or Monty Python’s “Rock Notes” routine. However, the real draw here is being surrounded by the high-energy musical performances of FM radio favorites, which had me banging my head and my AppleWatch’s decibel meter begging for mercy; thankfully, free earplugs are thoughtfully provided.
This cast of seasoned pros could easily set up shop on the Vegas Strip with their full-bodied interpretations of these icons. Harris’s volcanic “Whole Lotta Love” and Leyhue’s operatic “I Would Do Anything for Love” are worth the price of admission by themselves, and Marinaccio’s mop-headed take on Weird Al had me howling. Bonus points: You can keep drinking at the bar during the show. Party on, dudes!
