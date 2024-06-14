Anime Festival Orlando happens this month at the Rosen Plaza Hotel

Anime Festival Orlando has been happening locally for over 20 years, and this year’s convention will be held at I-Drive’s Rosen Plaza Hotel from Friday to Sunday, June 27-29.
The lineup features well-known cosplayers and voice actors like Dante Basco, voice actor for Zuko in 2005's Avatar: The Last Airbender; cosplayer and drag queen Oriana Perón; Howard Wang, known for voicing Broly in Dragon Ball Super, and many more.
The weekend also includes over 50 vendors, dance-battle competitions hosted by Breakdancing Kakashi, themed games like the festival-exclusive Live Action Convention Experience "Tales of Orlandia" and the local-grown combat card game "Warriors of Orlandia." The venue will also host a maid cafe staffed by Sweet Tooth Maid Cafe, serving up all manner of kawaii treats.
Anime Festival Orlando happens June 27-29 at the Rosen Plaza Hotel. Tickets are available through the Festival website.
