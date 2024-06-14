BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Anime Festival Orlando happens this month at the Rosen Plaza Hotel

There will be cosplay, there will be dance-offs, there will be card games

By on Fri, Jun 14, 2024 at 4:59 pm

Oriana Perón will appear as a special guest at Anime Festival Orlando - Photo courtesy Oriana Perón/Facebook
Photo courtesy Oriana Perón/Facebook
Oriana Perón will appear as a special guest at Anime Festival Orlando
Samurais, kaiju, otaku and subbed-and-dubbed enthusiasts are invited to Anime Festival Orlando this month to geek out over anime, manga and all manner of cosplay.

Anime Festival Orlando has been happening locally for over 20 years, and this year’s convention will be held at I-Drive’s Rosen Plaza Hotel from Friday to Sunday, June 27-29.

The lineup features well-known cosplayers and voice actors like Dante Basco, voice actor for Zuko in 2005's Avatar: The Last Airbender; cosplayer and drag queen Oriana Perón; Howard Wang, known for voicing Broly in Dragon Ball Super, and many more.

The weekend also includes over 50 vendors, dance-battle competitions hosted by Breakdancing Kakashi, themed games like the festival-exclusive Live Action Convention Experience "Tales of Orlandia" and the local-grown combat card game "Warriors of Orlandia." The venue will also host a maid cafe staffed by Sweet Tooth Maid Cafe, serving up all manner of kawaii treats.

Anime Festival Orlando happens June 27-29 at the Rosen Plaza Hotel. Tickets are available through the Festival website.


Event Details
Anime Festival

Anime Festival

Thu., June 27, 10 a.m., Fri., June 28, 10 a.m. and Sat., June 29, 10 a.m.

Rosen Plaza Hotel 9700 International Drive, Orlando West Orlando

Buy Tickets

$45-$120

Location Details

Rosen Plaza Hotel

9700 International Drive, Orlando West Orlando

407-996-9700


June 12, 2024

