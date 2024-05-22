Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Miss. Adventure'

During this genre-hopping journey through a Dora the Explorer parody, demolition derby video games and lycanthropic bestiality, Pallante demonstrates her Broadway-quality belt on favorites from Phantom, Hamilton and Beauty and the Beast — while also tossing in a talking puppet mailbox and some meta-commentary about women’s reproductive health for good measure.
Pallante is an appealing, multi-talented performer, but her increasingly surreal story starts to veer off the tracks around midway through the show, and the promised “choose your own adventure” interactivity turns out to be a humbug. All that was before her momentum was entirely derailed by multiple major technical issues during the performance I attended. Pallante recovered and continued like a trouper, but in the end I was left agreeing with the Méliès-inspired Man-in-the-Moon character, who at one point wonders, “What the hell is this?”
