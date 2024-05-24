BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Love In'

An intimate one-on-one encounter, accompanied by a one-of-a-kind souvenir.

By on Fri, May 24, 2024 at 6:48 pm

click to enlarge Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Love In'

Don’t tell my beloved wife — whom I met at the Fringe exactly 17 years ago — but I just got one of the loveliest love letters I’ve received in my life, and it didn’t come from her. Orlando ex-pat writer/performer Amanda Grace is visiting from England to hold her “Love In,” and she invites you to lounge in the Shakes’ rear courtyard with her for an intimate one-on-one encounter, accompanied by a one-of-a-kind souvenir.

Our 25 minutes together flew by, as Grace graciously engaged me in a gently probing dialogue, eliciting thoughtful responses with her empathetic listening skills. All the while, she’s deftly inscribing delicate cursive script onto pastel notepaper using an old-fashioned fountain pen, without ever missing a conversational cue.

In the end, I walked away with a petite personalized packet — containing stickers, small messages, and the love letter in question (whose secrets I shall never reveal) — along with a soothing surge of positive vibes similar to what you feel after a good yoga meditation. Grace says she’s attempting to create “actual generous art,” and I wholeheartedly agree that she’s succeeded. I can’t come up with an adequately uplifting equivalent for the word “haunting,” but if it exists, this unforgettable ethereal epistolary experiment would be its living definition.

Orlando Fringe Festival: Tickets and times for "Love In"
Event Details

The 33rd Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival

Through May 27

Lowndes Shakespeare Center 812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

Location Details

Darden Courtyard, Lowndes Shakespeare Center

812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

407-447-1700

www.orlandoshakes.org

May 22, 2024

