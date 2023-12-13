Orlando events Dec. 13-19: A new film from Yorgos Lanthimos, a bouquet of Nutcrackers, and lots of local holiday shopping

25 festive activities to keep you busy this week

By and on Wed, Dec 13, 2023

click to enlarge 'Poor Things' opens Thursday at Enzian Theater. - courtesy photo
courtesy photo
'Poor Things' opens Thursday at Enzian Theater.

Poor Things Local premiere of the hotly anticipated new film from Yorgos Lanthimos: the tale of Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), a young woman brought back to life by unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Thursday-Tuesday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12.50; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Chase Padgett: 6-String Christmas This show is stuffed like a stocking with the timeless Christmas music we all know and love. Thursday-Sunday; Orlando Shakes, 812 E. Rollins St.; $37.10; 407-447-1700; orlandoshakes.org.

Backyard Open Mic: Ugly Sweater Edition Hosted by Ben Bravo. 6 pm Thursday; The Veranda at Thornton Park, 707 E. Washington St; free; 336-491-8489; verandaevents.com.

The Nutcracker A reworking of Orlando Ballet's annual tradition by OB artistic director Jorden Morris. Thursday-Sunday; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $29; 407-358-6603; drphillipscenter.org.

Phantasmagoria: "A Most Haunted Victorian Christmas" Experience this rich centuries-old tradition of telling ghost stories on Christmas Eve. 7:30 pm Friday; Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $25-$35; 407-321-8111; ritztheatersanford.com.

Nutty Nutcracker A fun twist on a traditional holiday classic that incorporates various dance styles including ballet, contemporary, jazz, tap, and hip hop. All of the proceeds of this show go to BASE Camp Children's Cancer Foundation. 6:30 pm Friday; Northland Church, 520 Dog Track Road, Longwood; $20; 407-330-7002; xtremedance.net/nuttynutcracker.

Sugar Plum Fairy's Winter Tale A two-act ballet set in the world of Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker, presented by Orlando Metropolitan Ballet. 7 pm Friday; Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $45-$55; drphillipscenter.org.

7th Annual Shoe and Sock Drive Collecting for underprivileged families. Sounds by Dizzlephunk, Midaz the Beast and more. 9 pm Friday; Grape and the Grain, 1110 Virginia Drive; facebook.com/dizzlephunk.

Peace on Earth: Make the Yuletide Gay Celebrates the cultural diversity within our community, and in this holiday concert we'll perform songs in English, Swahili, Korean, Zulu, Spanish, Hawaiian, Mandarin Chinese, and German! 7:30 pm Saturday; Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $28-$35; 407-321-8111; orlandogaychorus.org/shows.

Writing Workshop: American Visions Led by local author Elaine Person, participants choose an artwork to inspire their original writing. Open to writers of all levels and genres. 10 am Saturday; Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-646-2526; linktr.ee/rollinsmuseum.

Winter Wonderland VIP Party The perfect place to eat, drink, and be merry all evening long. There will be live music, festive decor, etc. Saturday 7 pm; Wekiva Island, 1014 Miami Springs Drive, Longwood; $70-$120; 407-862-1500.

Sunday Morning Revival Holiday Market More than 20 local vendors selling handmade wares, food and drinks. It's not a party without a little music, so Sunday Morning Revival is also playing. 10 am Saturday; The Heavy, 1152 Harmon Ave., Winter Park; free; facebook.com/events/3538388556423786.

Clara's Christmas Adventure Saturday-Sunday; Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave; $25-$44; drphillipscenter.org/events/tickets/2023/claras-christmas-adventure.

The Nutcracker Family and Sensory-Friendly Show 2 pm Saturday; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave; $29; 407-358-6603; drphillipscenter.org/events/tickets/2023/ob-the-nutcracker-sensory-friendly/.

Central Florida Ballet's The Nutcracker From snowflakes to sword fights to the Christmas tree that reaches the sky, The Nutcracker promises to delight the whole family. Saturday-Sunday; Linda Chapin Auditorium, 9800 International Drive; $28-$90; 407-849-9948; centralfloridaballet.com/nutcracker.

Holiday Market/Antiques Show Saturday-Sunday; Renningers Florida Twin Markets, 20651 U.S. Highway 441, Mount Dora; 352-383-8393; renningers.net/events/holiday-market-antiques-show/

Downtown for the Holidays: Sensory Night An evening of joy and comfort for everyone, featuring: no/low music, quiet place, fidget spinners, noise-canceling headphones, a santa line system, train ride line system, and more! 5:30 pm Sunday; Lake Eola Park, North Rosalind Avenue and East Washington Street; free; 407-246-3708; downtownorlando.com/Fun/Events/Holiday-Sensory-Night-2023.

Bazaar Botanica: Yule Market Outdoor market featuring local artisans, a Krampus photo op, and plenty of food and drink. 1 pm Sunday; Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co., 1300 Alden Road; 407-270-6749; facebook.com/ivanhoeparkbrew.

Small Things Considered: A Group ExhibitionThe gallery's annual year-end exhibition of artwork 10 x 10 inches or smaller. Arts on Douglas, 123 Douglas St., New Smyrna Beach; 386-428-1133; artsondouglas.net.

Milk Mart: Holiday Market Over 250 local vendors, artists, and businesses to shop from. Noon-6 pm Sunday; The Milk District, East Robinson Street and North Bumby Avenue; facebook.com/events/983466856194891.

Mayhem on Mills: The Glow Local wrestling fed. 5 pm Sunday; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $25; facebook.com/mayhemonmills.

Michael Winslow Musical Experience The man of 10,000 sound effects. 6:30 pm Monday; Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $32-$62; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.

Dickens by Candlelight Enjoy Robin Proett Olson's adaptation of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" as you sip tea and indulge in Christmas cookies. 7:30 pm Tuesday; Audubon Park Covenant Church, 3219 Chelsea St.; $15-$50; 321-230-2012; facebook.com/dickensbycandlelight.

Christmas Swing with the Orlando Big Band Join the OBB along with their friends Bing, Rosemary, Cab, Glenn, Artie and Benny, as they help ring in the season. 3 & 7 pm Tuesday; Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand; $30-$35; 386-456-8568; athensdeland.com.

