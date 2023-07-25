NFL Pro Bowl game coming back to Orlando in 2024

But is Twerktopia coming with it??

By on Tue, Jul 25, 2023 at 9:30 pm

click to enlarge Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan, Mayor Demings and Mayor Dyer during the Pro Bowl press event - Photo courtesy Florida Citrus Sports
Photo courtesy Florida Citrus Sports
Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan, Mayor Demings and Mayor Dyer during the Pro Bowl press event
The NFL Pro Bowl is coming back to Orlando in 2024 after several years away as the Pro Bowl Games.

In February of next year, the multi-day AFC versus NFC competition returns to Camping World Stadium. The Bowl features head coaches Peyton and Eli Manning leading 88 of the NFL's top players through "unique competitions" (some of them non-football related, weirdly) and culminating in "action-packed flag football games."

Orlando hosted the Pro Bowl, traditionally held in the days running to the Super Bowl,  every year from 2017 through 2020.

If you're feeling a bit let down by that news, our own Ken Storey was right there with you as far back as 2017. Even more relevant and urgent: Is Twerktopia returning to Pro Bowl as well?

"We are delighted that the NFL Pro Bowl has chosen to return to Central Florida and to expand its footprint in our incredible community,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings during the Pro Bowl announcement press conference on Tuesday.

“There isn't a destination in America that can compete with what Orlando has to offer, and we're proud to see this thrilling weeklong celebration back in our backyard in 2024.”

The NFL Pro Bowl Games' flag football matches happen at Camping World Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

