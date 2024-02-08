More than 20 Valentine's Day dinners, drag shows and more around Orlando

Get romantic

By on Thu, Feb 8, 2024 at 10:15 am

click to enlarge More than 20 Valentine's Day dinners, drag shows and more around Orlando
Photo via Pizza Bruno/Facebook
Whether you're looking for a fun date idea or you're going to take the plunge and actually get married, we've got Orlando-area Valentine's Day activities galore here — and also a few Galentines' events!

Candlelight: Valentine's Day Special, Romeo and Juliet
Saturday, Feb. 10
Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multisensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Orlando. 6:30pm, 9pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $36.21; eventvesta.com/events/57609/t/tickets

Collective Corner Local Pop-Up Market: Valentine's Edition
 Saturday, Feb. 10
A wide range of vendors, mouthwatering food, delightful treats, and Instagram-worthy photo ops. Noon; Succulents Empire, 1700 N. Orange Ave.; 321-613-8104; collectivecornerflorida.com

Valentine's Succulent Heart Wreath Workshop
 Saturday, Feb. 10
A DIY Succulent workshop where we will be making heart-shaped wreaths to decorate your door. 6 pm Palmer's Garden and Goods, 2611 Corrine Drive; $75; 407-896-5951.

12th Annual Vintage Valentine
 Sunday, Feb. 11
 A collection of vintage sellers, handmade items from makers, vinyl, food, drinks and more all along Corrine Drive.; Audubon Park Garden District, 2916 Corrine Drive; 407-447-7275; instagram.com/hello.apgd/.

Love Is a Drag Brunch
Sunday, Feb. 11
 Celebrate the art of drag and raise funds to support life-saving programs for LGBTQ+
youth. 11 am Sunday; Quantum Leap Winery, 1312 Wilfred Drive; $85-$900; instagram.com/zebra_youth.

Board & Boujee's 2nd Annual Galentine's Day Party!
 Tuesday, Feb. 13
Grab your friends and join Board & Boujee and Brewlando this Galentine's Day for a night of charcuterie, mimosas, craft beers, music, games, and more! 6-9pm; Brewlando Brewing, 6820 Hoffner Ave.; $40; eventbrite.com/e/board-boujees-2nd-annual-galentines-day-party-tickets-790258413187.

Galentine's Day Cocktail Making Class
 Tuesday, Feb. 13
Guests will enjoy crafting two, signature cocktails, The Helena and Espresso Martini, along with a glass of rosé, sharable appetizers, and a treat board. 6 pm; Helena Modern Riviera, Icon Park; $86; 407-226 2929; opentable.com/r/helena-modern-riviera-orlando?ref=1068

Candlelight: Valentine's Day Special, Romeo and Juliet
 Wednesday, Feb. 14
Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multisensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Orlando. 7pm, 9pm; 1010 West, 1010 W. Church St.; 402-249-2445; https://eventvesta.com/events/57717/t/tickets

Ivanhoe Is for Lovers: Valentine's Day Parking Lot Party
 Wednesday, Feb. 14
The Gnarly Barley, 1407 N. Orange Ave; free-$60; 407-730-9566.

James Bond Themed Valentine’s Day
 Wednesday, Feb. 14
Guests can enjoy a meal overlooking the exhibit with their choice of two dining packages. Dezerland Action Park, 5250 International Drive; $30-$50; 321-754-1700; dezerlandparkorlando.com.

Valentine's Day Group Wedding
 Wednesday, Feb. 14
The Orange County Clerk of Courts Office will once again hold a group wedding ceremony on Valentine's Day. We invite you and your family to join us and other couples to say their vows on our beautiful courtyard steps outside of the iconic Downtown Orlando Courthouse. 1 pm Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Ave; $70; 407-836-2000; myorangeclerk.com.

Valentine’s Day Tea
 Wednesday, Feb. 14
Gather your friends and enjoy the simple, easy elegance of Afternoon Tea. 11 am & 3 pm The Gallery 32789, 515 N. Park Ave. Suite 114, Winter Park; $39; thegallery32789.com/valentine-tea.

Valentine's Dinner: Ghost
 Wednesday, Feb. 14
Enjoy live music in the theater while savoring a delicious buffet dinner, complete with carving station. Afterward, experience an enchanting and timeless love story with a special screening of the 1990 classic starring Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore. 7 pm Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $125-$185; 407-629-0054; enzian.org/film/ghost/.

Valentine's Pizza Class: Chef Bruno
 Wednesday, Feb. 14
 Enjoy a 2-hour class with Chef Bruno making pizza on our patio! In this class you'll learn how to make pizza dough, heart shaped pizza, work with the wood fired oven & fresh mozzarella. 5:30 pm Pizza Bruno, 3990 Curry Ford Road; $300; 407-440-3894; pizzabrunofl.com/store/event/valentines-pizza-class-with-chef-bruno/.

The F. Marrykill Affair
 Wednesday-Saturday, Feb. 14-17
You are cordially invited to the F. Marrykill estate by F. Marrykill himself to celebrate the engagement of his daughter Fiona and her beloved beau, Thackery Porpton. It’s an interactive, hilarious engagement party to *die* for… 8 pm The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $20-$35; 407-704-6261; newgentheatrical.org/home.

Galentine's Game Day
 Thursday, Feb. 15
An evening of great beer, tabletop games, & cozy conversation. , 6:30 pm Little Wekiva Brewery, 145 Wekiva Springs Road, Longwood; $15; 407-920-3071; fb.me/e/3jVfDUWDp.

Orlando Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty
 Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 15-18
One kiss — that's all it took to awaken Princess Aurora from her century-long slumber to meet her handsome Prince Desire.  Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave; 407-358-6603; orlandoballet.org/entertain/performances-events/23-24season/

A Sensual Affair
Friday, Feb. 16
 Wine tasting by Nada Wines, performance by DJ Gay-Z, live line portrait drawings by Doe, food by Little Giant. 7 pm Deeply Cafe and Bottle Shop, 111 N. Magnolia Ave.; $10; instagram.com/p/C2OCc1yrdwB/.

Valentine’s Day With Purpose
 Friday, Feb. 16
Make a real impact on the less fortunate hungry hearts in the Central Florida area. All proceeds directly benefit Meals With a Mission. 7 pm; Pioneers, 10123 William Carey Drive; $75; 407-620-0675; fb.me/e/1cOFAWZfy.

Foxy's Den: Be Our Valentine
 Saturday, Feb. 17
Fall in love with the Foxes! Foxy’s Den is known for choreographed group numbers, seductive solos, an electrifying atmosphere, and a ton of fun. So come out and feel Foxy at our first show of the year, celebrating LOVE! 8 pm; ME Theatre, 1300 La Quinta Drive; $25-$30; 407-490-3935; https://bigbangboomcollective.com/tickets/

Andrea Bocelli: 2024 Valentine's Tour
 Sunday, Feb. 18
8 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St., $81-$361; kiacenter.com/events/detail/andrea-bocelli-2024

Racing Hearts Valentine's Package
 Month of February:
 Package includes 2 One-Hour Time Cards, 2 Races, 2 Attraction Choices (Racing Simulator, Hologate VR, Hyperdeck VR, 7D XPERIENCE, Laser Tag). Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Orlando, 9299 Universal Blvd.; $84.95; 407-610-5020; https://andrettikarting.com/orlando
