More than 20 Valentine's Day dinners, drag shows and more around Orlando

Whether you're looking for a fun date idea or you're going to take the plunge and actually get married, we've got Orlando-area Valentine's Day activities galore here — and also a few Galentines' events!Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multisensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Orlando. 6:30pm, 9pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $36.21; eventvesta.com/events/57609/t/ticketsA wide range of vendors, mouthwatering food, delightful treats, and Instagram-worthy photo ops. Noon; Succulents Empire, 1700 N. Orange Ave.; 321-613-8104; collectivecornerflorida.comA DIY Succulent workshop where we will be making heart-shaped wreaths to decorate your door. 6 pm Palmer's Garden and Goods, 2611 Corrine Drive; $75; 407-896-5951.A collection of vintage sellers, handmade items from makers, vinyl, food, drinks and more all along Corrine Drive.; Audubon Park Garden District, 2916 Corrine Drive; 407-447-7275; instagram.com/hello.apgd/.Celebrate the art of drag and raise funds to support life-saving programs for LGBTQ+youth. 11 am Sunday; Quantum Leap Winery, 1312 Wilfred Drive; $85-$900; instagram.com/zebra_youth.Grab your friends and join Board & Boujee and Brewlando this Galentine's Day for a night of charcuterie, mimosas, craft beers, music, games, and more! 6-9pm; Brewlando Brewing, 6820 Hoffner Ave.; $40; eventbrite.com/e/board-boujees-2nd-annual-galentines-day-party-tickets-790258413187.Guests will enjoy crafting two, signature cocktails, The Helena and Espresso Martini, along with a glass of rosé, sharable appetizers, and a treat board. 6 pm; Helena Modern Riviera, Icon Park; $86; 407-226 2929; opentable.com/r/helena-modern-riviera-orlando?ref=1068Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multisensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Orlando. 7pm, 9pm; 1010 West, 1010 W. Church St.; 402-249-2445; https://eventvesta.com/events/57717/t/ticketsThe Gnarly Barley, 1407 N. Orange Ave; free-$60; 407-730-9566.Guests can enjoy a meal overlooking the exhibit with their choice of two dining packages. Dezerland Action Park, 5250 International Drive; $30-$50; 321-754-1700; dezerlandparkorlando.com.The Orange County Clerk of Courts Office will once again hold a group wedding ceremony on Valentine's Day. We invite you and your family to join us and other couples to say their vows on our beautiful courtyard steps outside of the iconic Downtown Orlando Courthouse. 1 pm Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Ave; $70; 407-836-2000; myorangeclerk.com.Gather your friends and enjoy the simple, easy elegance of Afternoon Tea. 11 am & 3 pm The Gallery 32789, 515 N. Park Ave. Suite 114, Winter Park; $39; thegallery32789.com/valentine-tea.Enjoy live music in the theater while savoring a delicious buffet dinner, complete with carving station. Afterward, experience an enchanting and timeless love story with a special screening of the 1990 classic starring Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore. 7 pm Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $125-$185; 407-629-0054; enzian.org/film/ghost/.Enjoy a 2-hour class with Chef Bruno making pizza on our patio! In this class you'll learn how to make pizza dough, heart shaped pizza, work with the wood fired oven & fresh mozzarella. 5:30 pm Pizza Bruno, 3990 Curry Ford Road; $300; 407-440-3894; pizzabrunofl.com/store/event/valentines-pizza-class-with-chef-bruno/.You are cordially invited to the F. Marrykill estate by F. Marrykill himself to celebrate the engagement of his daughter Fiona and her beloved beau, Thackery Porpton. It’s an interactive, hilarious engagement party to *die* for… 8 pm The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $20-$35; 407-704-6261; newgentheatrical.org/home.An evening of great beer, tabletop games, & cozy conversation. , 6:30 pm Little Wekiva Brewery, 145 Wekiva Springs Road, Longwood; $15; 407-920-3071; fb.me/e/3jVfDUWDp.One kiss — that's all it took to awaken Princess Aurora from her century-long slumber to meet her handsome Prince Desire. Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave; 407-358-6603; orlandoballet.org/entertain/performances-events/23-24season/Wine tasting by Nada Wines, performance by DJ Gay-Z, live line portrait drawings by Doe, food by Little Giant. 7 pm Deeply Cafe and Bottle Shop, 111 N. Magnolia Ave.; $10; instagram.com/p/C2OCc1yrdwB/.Make a real impact on the less fortunate hungry hearts in the Central Florida area. All proceeds directly benefit Meals With a Mission. 7 pm; Pioneers, 10123 William Carey Drive; $75; 407-620-0675; fb.me/e/1cOFAWZfy.Fall in love with the Foxes! Foxy’s Den is known for choreographed group numbers, seductive solos, an electrifying atmosphere, and a ton of fun. So come out and feel Foxy at our first show of the year, celebrating LOVE! 8 pm; ME Theatre, 1300 La Quinta Drive; $25-$30; 407-490-3935; https://bigbangboomcollective.com/tickets/8 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St., $81-$361; kiacenter.com/events/detail/andrea-bocelli-2024Package includes 2 One-Hour Time Cards, 2 Races, 2 Attraction Choices (Racing Simulator, Hologate VR, Hyperdeck VR, 7D XPERIENCE, Laser Tag). Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Orlando, 9299 Universal Blvd.; $84.95; 407-610-5020; https://andrettikarting.com/orlando