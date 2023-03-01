Monster Jam crashes into Orlando's Camping World Stadium this weekend

By on Wed, Mar 1, 2023 at 12:03 pm

click to enlarge Behold! Grave Digger in Orlando this weekend - Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
Behold! Grave Digger in Orlando this weekend

It’s that time! If you enjoy watching 12,000-pound trucks tearing it up, smashing things (not the patriarchy, unfortunately), and making a lot of dirt fly, you’re not going to want to miss the return of Monster Jam.

After celebrating 30 years of carnage at the World Finals last May, and holding a couple of other events since, Monster Jam roars back into the Camping World Stadium. Attendees will be able to feast their eyes on massive big-air stunts, backflips, and head-to-head battles featuring fan favorites such as the intimidating Max-D, mighty Megalodon and iconic Grave Digger.

We know traffic sucks in Orlando, but this is an entirely different kind of rage that will (get this) actually be fun to watch!

7 p.m., Saturday, March 4, Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place, monsterjam.com, $15-100.

Event Details
Monster Jam

Monster Jam

Sat., March 4, 7 p.m.

Camping World Stadium 1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$15-$100

