Monster Jam crashes into Orlando's Camping World Stadium this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo Behold! Grave Digger in Orlando this weekend

It’s that time! If you enjoy watching 12,000-pound trucks tearing it up, smashing things (not the patriarchy, unfortunately), and making a lot of dirt fly, you’re not going to want to miss the return of Monster Jam.After celebrating 30 years of carnage at the World Finals last May, and holding a couple of other events since, Monster Jam roars back into the Camping World Stadium. Attendees will be able to feast their eyes on massive big-air stunts, backflips, and head-to-head battles featuring fan favorites such as the intimidating Max-D, mighty Megalodon and iconic Grave Digger.We know traffic sucks in Orlando, but this is an entirely different kind of rage that will (get this) actually be fun to watch!